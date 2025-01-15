SPANISH FIESTA Coes to Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spanish Fiesta is coming to Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall this month. Performances run 23-24 January 2025.

Josep Pons, one of the leading Spanish conductors of his generation and currently Music Director of Gran Teatre del Liceu, takes us on a captivating musical journey featuring highlights from La vida breve and El amor brujo, two important works by the great Spanish composer Manuel De Falla. These are paired with Spanish-influenced orchestral pieces by Maurice Ravel, whose Basque heritage is omnipresent in his oeuvre. Charismatic flamenco singer María Toledo lends her voice to Falla’s poignant melodies in El amor brujo.

The concert runs approximately 90 minutes with an intermission.

Programme

RAVEL Alborada del gracioso

RAVEL Rapsodie espagnole

FALLA La vida breve: Interlude and Dance

FALLA El amor brujo: Ballet Suite

