SCAPIN IN JIANGU, CHAP. 2024 Returns to Hong Kong

Last year, Scapin in Jiāngú, Chap. 2023 brought uproarious laughter to the world of martial arts as theatre audiences were tickled time and again by the antics of “small potato” Scapin and clan members of Dragon Slay and Tiger Crush. The play also garnered six major accolades at the 32nd Hong Kong Drama Awards, including Best Production, Best Director (Comedy/Farce), Best Actor (Comedy/Farce), Best Supporting Actor (Comedy/Farce), Best Image Design and Outstanding Production of the Year.

This year, Scapin in Jiāngú, Chap. 2024 returns by popular demand. Adapted from Molière’s Les Fourberies de Scapin (Scapin the Schemer), the setting, characters and dialogue are transplanted to the world of martial arts, where Scapin remains the loyal servant dedicated to solving crises and doing his utmost to save his young masters.

Scapin in Jiāngú, Chap. 2024 is written by HKRep Assistant Artistic Director Fong Chun Kit and Kwok Wing Hong, directed by Fong Chun Kit, with dramaturgy by Yu Tingzhi, featuring Eddy Au Yeung, Yu Hon Ting, Ng Ka Leung, Kalok Chan, Chan Kiu, Dee To, Chow Chi Fai, Tunes Ting, Vivian Chan, ManMan Kwok and Trickle Choi. The production runs between 27th September and 6th October at the Hong Kong City Hall Theatre. Tickets are available now from URBTIX outlets.

Scapin in Jiānghú, Chap. 2024: The Dragon Slay and Tiger Crush clans have been sworn enemies for generations, at loggerheads for a century with no clear winner or loser. On the day of their annual battle, the two clan leaders suddenly announce arranged marriages for their sons (marrying the respective daughters of their former enemies). The two young men are devastated over their imminent weddings, lamenting they cannot choose their true love. House servant Scapin pities the two young men, thus offering to save them from their plights with countless devious plots.

Playwright and Director Fong Chun Kit states, “There was tremendous response at our initial run with such audience enthusiasm, that this French farce dating from centuries ago could be adapted today with plotlines and dialogue so close to everyday life, finding resonance with theatregoers today. We’ve continued to refine the script with the aim not just of inciting laughter, but bringing morsels of wisdom to our audience. At the same time, we dedicate ourselves to elevating stage effects, bringing even more dazzle to the eye.”

Playwright Kwok Wing Hong says, “To bring the story even closer to Hong Kong audiences, we’ve chosen to reference popular characters from local films and martial arts novels, just as Molière’s original alludes to commedia dell’arte, enabling our audiences to enter seamlessly into such fantastical worlds.

This finished product is ‘our’ collective effort: despite borrowing the main premise, we’ve moved far from Molière’s classic. I’m not claiming our adaptation in any way surpasses the French master’s original, but comedy always concerns the here and now, and our ‘here and now’ is our shared culture. Through contemporary language, we hope to invite our audience to fully participate in the theatrical experience.”

