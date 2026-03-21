Previews: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR TO LAND IN HK THIS SUMMER

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THE AWARD-WINNING PRODUCTION OF THE GLOBAL PHENOMENON WILL VISIT THE GRAND THEATRE, HONG KONG CULTURAL CENTRE FROM 8 JULY AS PART OF ITS INTERNATIONAL TOUR.

After long anticipation, international touring productions are now heading back to Hong Kong, and there's no better way to mark this exciting revival than with one of the world's most celebrated musicals.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar will take the stage at the Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre from 8 July, as part of a major international tour that has captivated audiences across the globe.

Following acclaimed and sold-out runs in London, North America, the UK, and Australia, this Olivier Award-winning reimagined production finally gives Hong Kong audiences a chance to experience the show that redefined rock musicals - live, powerful, and unmissable.

The production retells the extraordinary final days of Jesus Christ through the eyes of his betrayer, Judas Iscariot. Sung entirely through music, it dives into the intricate emotions and relationships between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, the disciples, and the Roman Empire - all driven by an electrifying 1970s rock score.

With unforgettable songs such as "Superstar," "Don't Know How to Love Him," and "Gethsemane," this production delivers an experience that's both timeless and thrillingly modern.

Don't miss your chance to see this musical spectacular! Tickets are expected to sell fast!

Register now at jesuschristsuperstar.hk to join the Priority Booking List and enjoy an exclusive 10% discount during the first 48 hours of presale.

﻿﻿Priority Booking: from 10am on 25 March for 48 hours only

﻿﻿General Public Sales: From 27 March

﻿﻿Ticket Prices: HK$588 - HK$1,088