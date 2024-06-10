Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Reveals 2024/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its 2024/25 season line-up, presenting 30 mainstage programmes with internationally renowned conductors and soloists, the launch of HK Phil String Instruments Circle, the remastering programme of its performances with Spatial Audio for Apple Music and Apple Music Classical, and more.

Highlights of the HK Phil’s 2024/25 season:

A celebration of the 200th anniversary of Anton Bruckner’s birth with renowned conductors Tarmo Peltokoski and Vasily Petrenko;

Internationally recognised conductor Daniele Gatti appointed as the HK Phil’s Artistic Partner;

World-acclaimed maestros in the spotlight – Tan Dun, Manfred Honeck, Pietari Inkinen, Paavo Järvi, Josep Pons, Jaap van Zweden, the HK Phil’s Principal Guest Conductor Long Yu and Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman, and others. Film composer Alexandre Desplat is set to conduct his own scores;

An array of renowned soloists, including star tenor Jonas Kaufmann who is set to make his Hong Kong debut, along with violinists James Ehnes, Augustin Hadelich, Bomsori Kim, Daniel Lozakovich, Esther Yoo and Frank Peter Zimmermann; cellists Gautier Capuçon, Li-Wei Qin and Camille Thomas; pianists Anna Fedorova, Stephen Hough, The Jussen Brothers, Mao Fujita, and Niu Niu; vocalists Thomas E. Bauer, Valentina Farcas, Arnold Livingston Geis, Catriona Morison, Nicholas Phan, María Toledo, Matthew White, Tian Haojiang, Yu Guanqun, Zhu Huiling, and more;

HK Phil Principals joining the stage with Hong Kong artists – Jing Wang, Richard Bamping, Lin Jiang and Megan Sterling from the HK Phil; Hong Kong conductors Elim Chan, Teresa Cheung, pianist Chiyan Wong, composer Raymond Yiu, as well as the HK Phil Chorus, and the Hong Kong Children’s Choir. Celebrated artist Agnes Chan will also grace the stage with her performance;

The HK Phil will continue to make classical music more inclusive and accessible for diverse audiences through various activities, including the "Swire Music for Everyone" series, community concerts, education programmes and school visits.

