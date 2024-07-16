FUN RIDE WITH BIG BEARD - DANCING POEMS 2.0 Comes to Hong Kong Dance Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Henderson Land will present Fun Ride With Big Beard - Dancing Poems 2.0. The show will run for two consecutive weeks, from 9 to 11 August at the Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre and from 16 to 18 August at Auditorium, Sha Tin Town Hall.

“Throw away what you don't need any more!” Mum says, urging Ashley to pack up her stuff because they are moving house soon. Peeking out from under her bed is a group of long-forgotten friends – Uncle Rice and Mini Rice, Hiking Shoe, Red Packet, the Sewing Kit twins, Goosie, and Fishbowl Pavilion – who pretend to be lifeless objects when Ashley and her mother are around. They always have fun singing and dancing while Ashley is away, but now they are worried. They don't want to be thrown away like rubbish! Just then, Big Beard, a supersized calligraphy brush who reels off Chinese poems every now and then, pops up and reminisces about times they spent with Ashley when she was little.



So who is Big Beard? Is Ashley going to desert her old friends? Will she remember any of them?



Highly anticipated for the 2023/24 season is Hong Kong Dance Company's Fun Ride with Big Beard – Dancing Poems 2.0, presented by Henderson Land, which will be staged at the “Chinese Culture Festival 2024”.

Following the production's successful debut in 2018, guest artist Xie Yin returns to collaborate with choreographers Cai Fei and Ke Zhiyong and a talented ensemble, bringing back Fun Ride with Big Beard – Dancing Poems 2.0 after a six-year hiatus. This festive fusion performed by close to 300 students of HKDC Children's and Youth Troupes is made possible through the support of Anthony Ho as guest performer and other professional dancers from Hong Kong Dance Company (HKDance). Following his debut as Big Beard in this family-friendly poetic dance theatre, Ho reprises the role, inviting children of all ages to embark on this enchanting, poetic dance adventure together.



Discover treasures of classical Chinese literature in this extravaganza of dance, drama, poetry, and music! Through this fun and joyful interactive stage experience for kids of all ages, HKDance aspires to promote Chinese dance, literature, and the traditional virtues prized in Chinese culture. The story begins with our young protagonist, Ashley, sorting through items under her bed before moving house. Suddenly, to Ashley's surprise, Big Beard descends from above, regaling us with little stories about Ashley and her belongings, inspired by classical Chinese literature. Seamlessly integrating poetry with dance theatre, this production invites the audience to experience the essence of traditional Chinese literature.



Big Beard invites all children to participate in the “Big Beard! Sing & Dance Competition” and “Big Beard! Chinese Speech Competition”. Children are encouraged to express their creativity by performing their own dances and interpretations and have fun while gaining a deeper appreciation of poetry. Outstanding young poets will also have the chance to showcase their talents during the Programme Promotion of Fun Ride with Big Beard – Dancing Poems 2.0.



This programme is suitable for audiences aged 3 and above, and we welcome families to come along and enjoy song, dance, and poetry recitals together. The special packages “Chinese Culture Festival 2024 Group Booking and Package booking” and “Big Beard Family Package” offer discounts of up to 25% and 17% respectively. Big Beard invites you to join this wonderful journey this summer!



Comments