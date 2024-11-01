HK Phil's Chief Executive Benedikt Fohr Will Leave After Season 2024/25

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hong Kong Philharmonic Society Limited announced that Benedikt Fohr, Chief Executive since April 2019, will leave the orchestra at the end of the current season in July 2025.

Benedikt Fohr said: "It has been a challenging but hugely exciting six years with this fabulous orchestra, and I am honoured to have worked for the HK Phil, and grateful to the musicians, staff and board for what we have achieved together.

“Emerging from the pandemic and celebrating the HK Phil's magnificent 50th anniversary season in this vibrant city, with extensive touring throughout Asia and Europe, culminating in the appointment of Tarmo Peltokoski as our new Music Director, has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my entire career. Now, after 30 years in leading positions with international orchestras, I look forward to new ventures in the music and arts management."

Mr Fohr thanked David Cogman, Chairman of the Board of Governors, the entire Board, the staff and the Orchestra for their trust and support during his tenure. "With the continued support of Hong Kong audiences, the HKSAR Government, principal patron Swire, the dedicated colleagues and board, the HK Phil will continue to expand its vital role as one of Asia's leading symphony orchestras."

Mr Cogman added: “Benedikt has taken the orchestra through a challenging but critical period of its development, guiding us through the pandemic, the appointment of our new Music Director, and our first European tour in 10 years. He leaves the orchestra a stronger and more vibrant institution: we are very grateful to him for his enthusiasm, dedication and commitment, and wish him the best in his endeavours in Europe.”

A search committee for Mr Fohr's successor will be convened shortly.

Comments