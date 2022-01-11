Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Hawaii Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

2021 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Dwayne Sakaguchi - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Manoa Valley Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jesse Höyhty√§ - I'M LOT LANE (A SOLO EFFORT) - Kennedy Theatre, UHM

Best Direction Of A Musical

Michael Ng - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Manoa Valley Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Christine Chang, Catherine Anne Restivo - I'M LOT LANE (A SOLO EFFORT) - Kennedy Theatre, UHM

Best Direction Of A Stream

Lanaly Cabalo - A SHOT RANG OUT BY Michael Hagins - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre

Best Editing Of A Stream

Brodie Kinder - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY Finegan Kruckemeyer - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Athena Iokepa - A SHOT RANG OUT BY Michael Hagins - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Keola Simpson - I'M LOT LANE (A SOLO EFFORT) - Kennedy Theatre, UHM

Best Play

A SHOT RANG OUT BY Michael Hagins - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

HENRY IV, PART ONE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

Best Streaming Play

A SHOT RANG OUT BY Michael Hagins - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alten Kiakona - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY Finegan Kruckemeyer - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Christine Chang - I'M LOT LANE (A SOLO EFFORT) - Kennedy Theatre, UHM