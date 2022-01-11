Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Hawaii Awards
A SHOT RANG OUT BY MICHAEL HAGINS - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre Wins Best Play!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Dwayne Sakaguchi - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Manoa Valley Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jesse Höyhty√§ - I'M LOT LANE (A SOLO EFFORT) - Kennedy Theatre, UHM
Best Direction Of A Musical
Michael Ng - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Manoa Valley Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Christine Chang, Catherine Anne Restivo - I'M LOT LANE (A SOLO EFFORT) - Kennedy Theatre, UHM
Best Direction Of A Stream
Lanaly Cabalo - A SHOT RANG OUT BY Michael Hagins - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre
Best Editing Of A Stream
Brodie Kinder - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY Finegan Kruckemeyer - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Athena Iokepa - A SHOT RANG OUT BY Michael Hagins - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Keola Simpson - I'M LOT LANE (A SOLO EFFORT) - Kennedy Theatre, UHM
Best Play
A SHOT RANG OUT BY Michael Hagins - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
HENRY IV, PART ONE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
Best Streaming Play
A SHOT RANG OUT BY Michael Hagins - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Alten Kiakona - WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE BY Finegan Kruckemeyer - Hawaii Pacific University Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Christine Chang - I'M LOT LANE (A SOLO EFFORT) - Kennedy Theatre, UHM