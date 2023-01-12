Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Winner: Sea-Joseph Choo - I<3 MY AAPI GRANDPARENTS! - Kumu Kahua Theatre
Runners-Up: Bridge Hartman - BRIDGE LIVE AT THE PALACE - Palace Theatre Jo Pruden - LILLIAN - TAG - The Actors' Group
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Debra McGee - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
Runners-Up: Dwayne Sakaguchi - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre, Katherine L. Jones - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre, Aleah Kay - CABARET - Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Michelle Hartman - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
Runners-Up: Maile Speetjens - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre., Karen Wolfe - ANYTHING GOES - Diamond Head Theatre, Carlynn Wolfe - EGGS ON ICE - Hawaii Pacific University
Best Dance Production
Winner: CO-MOTION - UHM Kennedy Theatre
Runners-Up: SPHERE - UHM Kennedy Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Lee Summers - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
Runners-Up: Michael Ng - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre, Alex Munro - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theater, Larry Reitzer - CABARET - Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Lanaly Cabalo - EGGS ON ICE - Hawaii Pacific University
Runners-Up: Ākea Kahikina - HOʻOILINA - UHM Kennedy Theatre, Reiko Ho - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Manoa Valley Theatre, Reiko Ho - THE JOY LUCK CLUB - Manoa Valley Theatre
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
Runners-Up: ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre, CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre, AVENUE Q - HEART/Hilo Palace
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Matthew McCarren - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
Runners-Up: Chris Gouveia - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre, Janine Myers - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre, Dawn Oshima - WAITRESS - Diamond Head Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Justin John Moniz - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
Runners-Up: Darcie Yoshinaga - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre, Maikai Nash - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre, Melina Lillios - WAITRESS - Diamond Head Theatre
Best Musical
Winner: HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
Runners-Up: ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre, CABARET - Manoa Valley Theater, CABARET - Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: MURDER IN THE NTH DEGREE - Proarts Playhouse, Kihei, Maui
Runners-Up: WHO YOU AGAIN? BY RYAN OKINAKA - Kumu Kahua Theatre, EGGS ON ICE BY KRISTINE M. REYES - Hawaii Pacific University, HOʻOILINA - UHM Kennedy Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Jack Murphy - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
Runners-Up: Richie Cardile - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival, Kelsey Baehrens - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Manoa Valley Theater, Isaiah Avilla - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Lin McEwan - SEX WITH STRANGERS - ProArts Playhouse, Kihei, HI
Runners-Up: Isaiah Avilla - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre, Zoe Lehneman - EGGS ON ICE - Hawaii Pacific University, Lelea'e Kahalepuna-Wong - THE CONVERSION OF KA'AHUMANU - Kumu Kahua Theatre
Best Play
Winner: SEX WITH STRANGERS - ProArts Theater
Runners-Up: ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre, EGGS ON ICE - Hawaii Pacific University, THE JOY LUCK CLUB - Manoa Valley Theatre
Best Production of an Opera
Winner: ORPHEUS IN THE UNDERWORLD - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
Runners-Up: PAI'EA - Kamehameha Hawai'i AS ONE - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Brittany Merenda - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
Runners-Up: Willie Sabel - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre, M.J. Matsushita - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre, Kara Nabarrete - HOʻOILINA - UHM Kennedy Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Lock Lynch - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre
Runners-Up: Robert Matsushita - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre, Lock Lynch - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Manoa Valley Theatre, Kerri Yoneda - WAITRESS - Diamond Head Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Christopher Sanders - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
Runners-Up: Summer Pearson - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival, Joshua Credle - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival, Erin Smith - CABARET - HEART
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Kelsey Baehrens - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Manoa Valley Theatre
Runners-Up: Rachel League - THE 39 STEPS - Manoa Valley Theatre, Alana Eagle - THE JOY LUCK CLUB - Manoa Valley Theatre, Maki'ilei Ishihara - HOʻOILINA - UHM Kennedy Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre
Runners-Up: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Diamond Head Theatre, EDDIE WEN' GO: THE STORY OF THE UPSIDE-DOWN CANOE - UHM Kennedy Theatre, WORDSWORTH - UH Hilo
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: ProArts
Runners-Up: Hawaii Performing Arts Festival, Kumu kahua theater, KOA Theater
