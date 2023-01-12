Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Sea-Joseph Choo - I<3 MY AAPI GRANDPARENTS! - Kumu Kahua Theatre



Runners-Up: Bridge Hartman - BRIDGE LIVE AT THE PALACE - Palace Theatre Jo Pruden - LILLIAN - TAG - The Actors' Group

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Debra McGee - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival



Runners-Up: Dwayne Sakaguchi - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre, Katherine L. Jones - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre, Aleah Kay - CABARET - Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Michelle Hartman - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival



Runners-Up: Maile Speetjens - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre., Karen Wolfe - ANYTHING GOES - Diamond Head Theatre, Carlynn Wolfe - EGGS ON ICE - Hawaii Pacific University

Best Dance Production

Winner: CO-MOTION - UHM Kennedy Theatre



Runners-Up: SPHERE - UHM Kennedy Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Lee Summers - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival



Runners-Up: Michael Ng - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre, Alex Munro - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theater, Larry Reitzer - CABARET - Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Lanaly Cabalo - EGGS ON ICE - Hawaii Pacific University



Runners-Up: Ākea Kahikina - HOʻOILINA - UHM Kennedy Theatre, Reiko Ho - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Manoa Valley Theatre, Reiko Ho - THE JOY LUCK CLUB - Manoa Valley Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival



Runners-Up: ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre, CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre, AVENUE Q - HEART/Hilo Palace

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Matthew McCarren - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival



Runners-Up: Chris Gouveia - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre, Janine Myers - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre, Dawn Oshima - WAITRESS - Diamond Head Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Justin John Moniz - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival



Runners-Up: Darcie Yoshinaga - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre, Maikai Nash - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre, Melina Lillios - WAITRESS - Diamond Head Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival



Runners-Up: ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre, CABARET - Manoa Valley Theater, CABARET - Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: MURDER IN THE NTH DEGREE - Proarts Playhouse, Kihei, Maui



Runners-Up: WHO YOU AGAIN? BY RYAN OKINAKA - Kumu Kahua Theatre, EGGS ON ICE BY KRISTINE M. REYES - Hawaii Pacific University, HOʻOILINA - UHM Kennedy Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Jack Murphy - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival



Runners-Up: Richie Cardile - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival, Kelsey Baehrens - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Manoa Valley Theater, Isaiah Avilla - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Lin McEwan - SEX WITH STRANGERS - ProArts Playhouse, Kihei, HI



Runners-Up: Isaiah Avilla - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre, Zoe Lehneman - EGGS ON ICE - Hawaii Pacific University, Lelea'e Kahalepuna-Wong - THE CONVERSION OF KA'AHUMANU - Kumu Kahua Theatre

Best Play

Winner: SEX WITH STRANGERS - ProArts Theater



Runners-Up: ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre, EGGS ON ICE - Hawaii Pacific University, THE JOY LUCK CLUB - Manoa Valley Theatre

Best Production of an Opera

Winner: ORPHEUS IN THE UNDERWORLD - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival



Runners-Up: PAI'EA - Kamehameha Hawai'i AS ONE - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Brittany Merenda - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival



Runners-Up: Willie Sabel - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre, M.J. Matsushita - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre, Kara Nabarrete - HOʻOILINA - UHM Kennedy Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Lock Lynch - CABARET - Manoa Valley Theatre



Runners-Up: Robert Matsushita - ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre, Lock Lynch - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Manoa Valley Theatre, Kerri Yoneda - WAITRESS - Diamond Head Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Christopher Sanders - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival



Runners-Up: Summer Pearson - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival, Joshua Credle - HAIR - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival, Erin Smith - CABARET - HEART

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Kelsey Baehrens - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Manoa Valley Theatre



Runners-Up: Rachel League - THE 39 STEPS - Manoa Valley Theatre, Alana Eagle - THE JOY LUCK CLUB - Manoa Valley Theatre, Maki'ilei Ishihara - HOʻOILINA - UHM Kennedy Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: ONCE UPON ONE TIME - Manoa Valley Theatre



Runners-Up: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Diamond Head Theatre, EDDIE WEN' GO: THE STORY OF THE UPSIDE-DOWN CANOE - UHM Kennedy Theatre, WORDSWORTH - UH Hilo

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: ProArts



Runners-Up: Hawaii Performing Arts Festival, Kumu kahua theater, KOA Theater