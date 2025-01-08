Kumu Kahua Theatre Launches 2025 Directors Workshop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kumu Kahua Theatre has announced a new STAGES educational course for production directors on Oʻahu. Theatre Artistic Director and respected production director, Harry Wong III, will teach theatre direction via script study and critical analysis of productions on Oʻahu.



A small group of students will be selected to receive instruction on how to “think like a director;” they will receive instruction, read and discuss plays, then view and critique three upcoming plays throughout the season running through August of 2025. The course will consist of eleven, 3-hour sessions, in addition to viewing of three productions.



The goal of this course is to identify and support burgeoning directors to possibly support upcoming Kumu Kahua Theatre productions and programs, and thereby add to the pool of trained and experienced theatre directors on Oʻahu.



Students of various levels of experience will be invited to participate.

All selected students will receive this instruction compliments of Kumu Kahua Theatre.



There will also be three slots available for individuals wishing to audit this class. If selected, the cost to audit this class will be $300.



If you would like to be considered for this course, please complete the application below and upload your resume by January 21st. Selected students will receive further information and the course will begin in late January, 2025.

Kumu Kahua productions are supported in part by The Kim Coco Fund for Justice of the Iwamoto Family Foundation, the NME Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, the Island Insurance Foundation, The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawaiʻi, The AAPI Community Fund, The Richard Aadland Fund, The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, The John R. Halligan Charitable Fund, Spectrum/Charter Communications, ABC Stores, the Gloria Kosasa Gainsley Fund, Hawaiʻi Public Radio, H. Hawaii Media, Simply Storage, Vacations Hawaiʻi, Zippy’s Restaurants, Highway Inn, Generations Magazine, CVS/Longs Drugs, HMSA, Hawaiian Electric, MonkeyPod, and other foundations, businesses, and loyal patrons.

Comments