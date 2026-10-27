KUPUA to Return to Kumu Kahua Theatre With Contemporary Reimagining

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Traditional Hawaiian stories take on a new form for the stage as part of Kumu Kahua Theatre's 56th Season with Kupua, written by Hailiʻōpua Baker. In a reimagining of Baker's celebrated play that first captured imaginations 25 years ago, Kupua brings together two traditional moʻolelo, “Ka 'Enuhe” and “Ka Puhi a me Ka Loli”, in a contemporary theatrical experience. A fusion of suspense, humor, desire, and dance elements from hula to breakdancing, the play's new production will unveil even more music and movement under the co-direction of William Kealiʻinohopono Kāhele and Reyn Afaga. Kupua returns October 29 - November 29, 2026, complemented by a Cast & Crew talk story, a Book Club event inspired by the play, and a Halloween night offer for the community.

“I've always been interested in the fantastical, so having these stories from our past that have a hint of magic, a hint of something beyond us, were a natural choice to explore when thinking about what magic can happen in the theatrical space,” shares Baker, who was also instrumental in founding the MFA program in Hawaiian Theatre at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. “Now having a whole new artistic team to envision the work and create a world that's going to embody stories from the past and bring them forward for modern audiences is all so exciting, and I'm honored to have Kumu Kahua invite Kupua to be retold 25 years later.”

In Kupua, Hawaiian moʻolelo open the door to questions about love, family, and the things that can quietly take more from us than we realize. At the heart of each story are kupua—powerful beings whose appetites blur the line between attraction and danger, nourishment and depletion. Kupua asks what happens when something comforting begins to consume us and what it takes to recognize it, confront it, and protect the people and relationships that sustain us.

The community is also invited to a series of special events coinciding with the return of Kupua:

Get a little chicken skin and have a whole lot of fun at Kumu Kahua's Halloween Night performance of Kupua! Audiences are invited to dress in theatre-appropriate costumes (mindful of audience view; not distracting for the actors, etc.) for a contest with fun treats–plus a ticket deal so fantastic it's scary! Enjoy 50% off when purchasing tickets online for the Saturday, October 31 show at 7 p.m. by simply using the code “SPOOKY” at checkout and hitting apply for the discount, or contact the box office.

Join Kumu Kahua's Book Club for an evening inspired by Kupua. On Monday, November 9 at 6 p.m., the club will be exploring Folktales of Hawaiʻi: He Mau Kaʻao Hawaiʻi–a classic collection of 44 traditional Hawaiian stories compiled and translated by Hawaiian scholar Mary Kawena Pukui and recorded by Laura C. S. Green. The book is available at several Oʻahu library branches and online book resellers, and the e-book can be purchased from the Bishop Museumʻs online store. Contact the theatre to learn more about joining the club and to RSVP for the evening.

On November 6th, there will be a talk-story immediately following the performance. Audience members are invited to stay for a facilitated conversation with the cast and crew.

Bring a friend and enjoy a Buy-One-Get-One Ticket Night for the November 13 show of Kupua

Students are also invited to take advantage of special savings throughout the year at all main-stage productions from Kumu Kahua Theatre (student tickets are only $8.00 on Thursdays and Fridays, and $13.00 for Saturday and Sunday performances).

“Keeping it Local since 1971”, Kumu Kahau Theatre is also thrilled to ready the return of the 24-Hour Play Festival, held on a dark night during the run of Kupua. The fast-paced Festival celebrates creativity and collaboration in partnership with Tree Moss Hawai'i, Moʻolelo Modern, and Chicago's Nothing Without a Company, where six Kānaka Maoli playwrights, six directors, and 18 actors are sorted into teams. Each team will devise, write, and rehearse their newly created plays. At the end of 24 hours, a public performance of the six resulting plays will immediately take the stage at Kumu Kahua Theatre on November 18 at 7:30 p.m.



Photo Credit: Kumu Kahua Theatre.

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