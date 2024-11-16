Honolulu Theatre For Youth to Present CHRISTMAS TALK STORY 2024 With Stories By Hawai'i Students

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) has announced the return of Christmas Talk Story. The HTY holiday favorite began in 1998 as a collaboration between author Gary Pak and playwright, Y York. The original production was titled Holiday Wrappings and was performed during the 1999-2000 season. The show was retitled Christmas Talk Story the following season and featured a new set of local writers alongside Pak. The production evolved into an HTY tradition that showcased beloved writers from the local community and culminated in eleven productions spanning fourteen seasons.

This yearʻs version of the show features new scenes, songs, poems, and monologues developed by the HTY Artistic Ensemble and students from the local community. Earlier this fall, HTY put out the call for submissions to teachers and students on Oʻahu. The HTY Ensemble used the students' work to create holiday-inspired pieces for the production.

“This year, we invited students to submit work. The show is structured around all the ways we tell stories- by ʻtalking storyʻ, through songs and music, poems, scenes. The performance is very interactive and will be fun for everyone in the family. We are so delighted to offer families an hour to spend laughing together, singing along with this amazing cast and creating precious new memories as an ʻohana." says HTY Artistic Director, Eric Johnson.

The production is directed by HTY Artistic Director, Eric Johnson, and is performed by Resident Ensemble members Annie Lokomaikaʻi Lipscomb, Mattea Mazzella, Kāla Muller, and Emily Wright. Set and Props are designed by Eric West; Costumes designed by Iris Kim; Lighting designed by Chesley Cannon; and Original Music by Mattea Mazzella and the HTY Ensemble.

Christmas Talk Story will open to audiences on Friday, December 8th at 2:00pm at Tenney Theatre followed by performances on December 15th at 2:00pm and on December 21st at 4:00pm. Tickets may be purchased online at www,htyweb.org or by calling 808-839-9885 ext 720. HTY Members receive tickets for shows as part of their membership.

Information on HTYʻs 70th season or on becoming a member of HTY can be found on their website: www.htyweb.org.

About Honolulu Theatre for Youth

Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) is a theatre of place, deeply rooted in the cultures and people of the Pacific and dedicated to serving young people, families and educators across the Hawaiian Islands. Founded in 1955, HTY is one of the oldest professional TYA companies in the country and is recognized for its long history of innovative drama education programming and the creation of original theatrical works that celebrate the diverse cultures of Hawaiʻi. Explore HTY online at htyweb.org.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Honolulu Theatre for Youth

Comments

