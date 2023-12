BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards; ANYTHING GOES, BENT, Hawaii Children's Theatre & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Eric Gilliom - WHITE HAWAIIAN - ProArts Playhouse 26%

Lisa Nilsen - ACT WITHOUT WORDS - Kennedy Theater University of Hawai’i at Manoa 20%

Sai Bhatawadekar - MAYA - Honolulu Museum of Art 17%

Sami L.A. Akuna, A. Apostol, Sai Bhatawadekar, Kara Jhalak Miller, Jessica Orfe, Shane Turbo, Tatiana Kalani Young - ACCUMULATION - Capitol Modern (formerly known as HiSAM) 15%

Sami L.A. Akuna, Cy Higashi, Tina Chan, Kara Jhalak Miller, Lance Sabado, Terry Slaughter, Katelyn Wyatt - BODY (AVANT GARDEN) - Honolulu Museum of Art 11%

Don Barnhart - STICKS 'N STONES - Aloha Ha Comedy Club 7%

Don Barnhart - HYPNOMANIA - Aloha Ha Comedy Club 5%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

David Spangenthal - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre 50%

Sai Bhatawadekar, Kaʻohinani Yojo Daniels, Betsy Fisher, Jae Hyuk Jung, Samjin Kim, Kara Jhalak Miller, Amy Schiffner, Jonathan Clarke Sypert - FORM WITHIN A FORM: ECHOES AND REVERBERATIONS - Kennedy Theatre at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 17%

Camille Romero & Kathleen Schulz - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maui OnStage 8%

Christine Yasunaga - THE BODYGUARD - Diamond Head Theatre 8%

Kalani Whitford - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 7%

Kalani Whitford - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - ProArts Playhouse 4%

Nadia Schlosser - THE LION KING JR - Palace Theatre 3%

Scott Skiba - INTO THE WOODS - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 2%

John Rampage - CINDERELLA - Diamond Head Theatre 2%

LA TONYA WATTS - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Clayton Theatre Company 0



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emily Lane - MAMMA MIA! - Diamond Head Theatre 35%

Barbara Green - SEUSSICAL - Hawai’i Children’s Theatre 15%

Amber Baker - SWEENEY TODD - Manoa valley theater 10%

Hannah Schauer Galli, Maile Speetjens, Devin Walter - FORM WITHIN A FORM: ECHOES AND REVERBERATIONS - Kennedy Theatre at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 7%

Cabaret & Cocktails - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 6%

Karen Wolfe - CINDERELLA - Diamond Head Theatre 5%

Marsi Smith - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - ProArts Playhouse 4%

Devin Walter - 20,000 LEAGUES DEEP #HAWAII_ASCENDING - Kennedy Theatre at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 4%

Christine Lamborn & Emily Steward - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - KOA Theatre 4%

Madison Gholston - THE BODYGUARD - Diamond Head Theatre 4%

Vicki Nelson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maui OnStage 2%

Devin Walter - KAISARA - Kennedy Theatre at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 2%

Devin Walter - MEMORIAL DAY - Kennedy Theatre at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 1%

Kathe James - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Hawaii Theatre 1%

Kimmerie Jones - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - KOA Theatre 1%

MARISA CASTALDINI - FOBIDDEN BROADWAY - CLAYTON THEATRE COMPANY 0

MARISA CASTALDINI - THE MOUSETRAP - Clayton Theatre Company 0



Best Dance Production

BODY (AVANT GARDEN) - Honolulu Museum of Art 25%

SPRING FOOTHOLDS: MERGE - UHM Kennedy Theatre 23%

FORM WITHIN A FORM: ECHOES AND REVERBERATIONS - Kennedy Theatre 19%

ACCUMULATION - Capitol Modern (formerly known as HiSAM) 17%

MAYA - Honolulu Museum of Art 15%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jennifer Takenaka - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Hawai’i Children’s Theatre 15%

Stephanie Conchig - SWEENEY TODD - Manoa valley theater 15%

Carol Culver - SEUSSICAL - Hawaii Children's Theatre 14%

Ally Shore - THE BROADS OF BROADWAY - ProArts Playhouse 14%

Michael Ng - MAMMA MIA! - Diamond Head Theatre 11%

Kalani Whitford - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 7%

Larry Reitzer - THE LION KING JR - Palace Theatre 5%

Lisa Teichner - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maui OnStage 5%

John Rampage - THE BODYGUARD - Diamond Head Theatre 4%

Scott Skiba - INTO THE WOODS - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 4%

Rachel Klein - BE MORE CHILL - University of Hawai'i at Hilo 3%

ROXANNE PARDI - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Clayton Theatre Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Aly Cardinalli - BENT - ProArts Playhouse 13%

Rob Duval - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Manoa valley theater 11%

Iāsona Kaper - KAISARA - Kennedy Theatre at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 11%

Alvin Chan - 20,000 LEAGUES DEEP #HAWAII_ASCENDING - UHM Kennedy Theatre 10%

Kat Rothman - YOU'RE NOT SICK - KOA Theatre 9%

Kara Jhalak Miller - BODY (AVANT GARDEN) - Honolulu Museum of Art 8%

Justina Mattos - MENDOKUSAI - Kumu Kahua 6%

Alex Munro - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Hawaii Theatre 5%

Ricky Jones - MISERY - ProArts Playhouse and Maui OnStage 4%

Kevin Keaveney - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - KOA Theatre 3%

Carrigan O’Brian - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - ProArts Playhouse 3%

Kara Jhalak Miller - FORM WITHIN A FORM: ECHOES AND REVERBERATIONS - Kennedy Theatre at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 3%

Stephie Garrett - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Maui Onstage 3%

Kelsey Baehrens - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - KOA Theatre 2%

Maggie Ivanova - DANCE DANCE DANCE - UHM Kennedy Theatre 2%

Ron Heller - MEMORIAL DAY - Kennedy Theatre at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 2%

Kevin Keaveney - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - KOA Theatre 2%

Sami L.A. Akuna, Kara Jhalak Miller - ACCUMULATION - Capitol Modern (formerly known as HiSAM) 2%

Reiko Ho - CHINEE, JAPANEE, ALL MIX UP - Kennedy Theater at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 1%

La Tonya Watts - THE MOUSETRAP - Clayton Theatre Company 1%

Marguerite Saxton - ACT WITHOUT WORDS - Kennedy Theater University of Hawai’i at Manoa 0



Best Ensemble

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre 42%

SEUSSICAL - Hawaii Children's Theatre 18%

SWEENEY TODD - Manoa valley theater 6%

YOU'RE NOT SICK - KOA Theatre 5%

BODY (AVANT GARDEN) - Honolulu Museum of Art 5%

THE BROADS OF BROADWAY - ProArts Playhouse 5%

20,000 LEAGUES DEEP #HAWAII_ASCENDING - Kennedy Theatre at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 4%

MAMMA MIA! - Diamond Head Theatre 2%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - ProArts Playhouse 2%

FORM WITHIN A FORM: ECHOES AND REVERBERATIONS - Kennedy Theatre at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 2%

MISERY - Maui OnStage 2%

ONCE UPON ONE NODDAH TIME - Manoa valley theater 1%

THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Hawaii Theatre 1%

THE BODYGUARD - Diamond Head Theatre 1%

INTO THE WOODS - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 1%

MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - KOA Theatre 1%

ACCUMULATION - Capitol Modern (formerly known as HiSAM) 1%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - KOA Theatre 1%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - KOA Theatre 0%

CINDERELLA - Diamond Head Theatre 0%

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Maui Onstage 0%

CHINEE, JAPANEE, ALL MIX UP - Kennedy Theatre at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 0%

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - CLAYTON THEATRE COMPANY 0

THE POET & HIS SONG - TAG - The Actors' Group at The Brad Powell Theatre 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dawn Oshima - MAMMA MIA! - Diamond Head Theatre 48%

Chesley Cannon - 20,000 LEAGUES DEEP #HAWAII_ASCENDING - Kennedy Theater at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 10%

Carolyn Maggie Lloyd - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 8%

Rachel Sorensen - YOU'RE NOT SICK - KOA Theatre 7%

Ricky Jones - MISERY - ProArts Playhouse 7%

Rebecca Mahar - FORM WITHIN A FORM: ECHOES AND REVERBERATIONS - Kennedy Theatre 7%

Kevin Keaveney - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - KOA Theatre 6%

Carolyn Maggie Lloyd - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maui OnStage 3%

Benjamin Pilat - DANCE DANCE DANCE - Kennedy Theatre at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 2%

Steve Shack - INTO THE WOODS - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 2%

DON STONE - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Clayton Theatre Company 0%

DON STONE - THE MOUSETRAP - Clayton Theatre Company 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jenny shiroma - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre 49%

Jenny Shiroma - TICK, TICK, BOOM! - Manoa Valley Theater 13%

Vania Jerome - THE BROADS OF BROADWAY - ProArts Playhouse 10%

Robert E. Wills - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 7%

Jenny Shiroma - MAMMA MIA! - Diamond Head Theatre 4%

Vania Jerome - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maui OnStage 3%

Kevin Vann & Phillip Foster - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - KOA Theatre 3%

Justin John Moniz - INTO THE WOODS - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 2%

Lindsay Rabe - CINDERELLA - Diamond Head Theatre 2%

Rachel Edwards - BE MORE CHILL - University of Hawai'i at Hilo 2%

Jenny shiroma - DROOD - Manoa valley theater 2%

Phillip Foster - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - KOA Theatre 2%

SANTIAGO MARTINEZ - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Clayton Theatre Company 1%

Kevin Vann - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - KOA Theatre 1%



Best Musical

ANYTHING GOES - Diamond Head Theatre 24%

SEUSSICAL - Hawaii Children's Theatre 16%

TICK TICK BOOM - Manoa valley theater 12%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Hawai’i Children’s Theatre 9%

SWEENEY TODD - Manoa valley theater 8%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 6%

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Clayton Theatre Company 5%

MAMMA MIA! - Diamond Head Theatre 5%

THE BROADS OF BROADWAY - ProArts Playhouse 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maui OnStage 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 3%

THE BODYGUARD - Diamond Head Theatre 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

20,000 LEAGUES DEEP #HAWAII_ASCENDING - Kennedy Theater at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 25%

YOU'RE NOT SICK - KOA Theatre 17%

FORM WITHIN A FORM: ECHOES AND REVERBERATIONS - Kennedy Theatre at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 14%

KAISARA - Kennedy Theatre at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 12%

DANCE, DANCE, DANCE - Kennedy Theater at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 10%

CHINEE, JAPANEE, ALL MIX UP - Kennedy Theater at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 10%

MENDOKUSAI - Kumu Kahua 9%

THE POET & HIS SONG - TAG - The Actors' Group at The Brad Powell Theatre 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Alexandria Zinov - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre 35%

Gaylen Worthen - SEUSSICAL - Hawaii Children's Theatre 13%

Sabryn Rudinoff - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Hawaii Children's Theatre 8%

Emily north - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre 7%

Eric Gilliom - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui Onstage 7%

Taj guiterrez - TICK TICK BOOM - Manoa valley theater 5%

Kimo Kaona - SWEENEY TODD - Manoa valley theater 5%

Lina Krueger - THE BROADS OF BROADWAY - ProArts Playhouse 4%

Christine Kluvo - CINDERELLA - Diamond Head Theatre 2%

Kyle Malis - SWEENEY TODD - Manoa valley theater 2%

Miguel Cadoy - SWEENEY TODD - Manoa valley theater 2%

Garret hols - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre 2%

Bailey Barnes - THE BODYGUARD - Diamond Head Theatre 2%

Ali Aldcroft - MAMMA MIA! - Diamond Head Theatre 1%

Lia Krieg - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Maui Onstage 1%

Salley Swansen - SWEENEY TODD - Manoa valley theater 1%

Caroline Colvin - INTO THE WOODS - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 1%

GINA YETNER - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Clayton Theatre Company 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Jeff Andrews - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Manoa valley theater 14%

Denise-Aiko Chinen - MENDOKUSAI - Kumu Kahua 11%

Lina Krueger - MISERY - ProArts Playhouse and Maui OnStage 11%

Mike Poblete - YOU'RE NOT SICK - KOA Theatre 11%

Ally Shore - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - ProArts Playhouse 8%

Dann Seki - ALOHA LAS VEGAS - Kumu Kahua 8%

Frank Kane - ALBATROSS - ProArts Playhouse 7%

Alex Munro - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - KOA Theatre 6%

Haley Sakamoto - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - KOA Theatre 5%

Danny O'Brien - THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY - TAG - The Actors' Group 5%

Joe Moore - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Hawaii Theatre 5%

DEBORAH HUACO - THE MOUSETRAP - Clayton Theatre Company 4%

Hulita Drake - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - KOA Theatre 4%

James Bradley Jr. - THE MOUSETRAP - Clayton Theatre Company 1%



Best Play

BENT - ProArts Playhouse 18%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Manoa valley theater 17%

KAISARA - Kennedy Theatre at the University of Hawai'i at Manoa 14%

ALOHA LAS VEGAS - Kumu Kahua 11%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - ProArts Playhouse 7%

MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - KOA Theatre 7%

THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Hawaii Theatre 6%

ALBATROSS - ProArts Playhouse 5%

MISERY - Maui OnStage and ProArts Playhouse 5%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - KOA Theatre 5%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - KOA Theatre 2%

THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY - TAG - The Actors' Group at The Brad Powell Theatre 1%

THE MOUSETRAP - Clayton Theatre Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dawn Oshima - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre 37%

Mira Fey - SWEENEY TODD - Manoa valley theater 12%

Aly Cardinalli and Ally Shore - BENT - ProArts Playhouse 8%

Larry Asakawa, Keith Cross, Michelle Bisbee, Rick Greaver, Sung Ho Lee, Jonathan Clarke Sypert - FORM WITHIN A FORM: ECHOES AND REVERBERATIONS - Kennedy Theatre 8%

Michelle Bisbee - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Manoa valley theater 6%

Deanne Kennedy - MAMMA MIA! - Diamond Head Theatre 6%

Ally Shore - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 6%

Justin Fragiao - 20,000 LEAGUES DEEP #HAWAII_ASCENDING - Kennedy Theater at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 5%

Ian Olsen - YOU'RE NOT SICK - KOA Theatre 3%

Ally Shore - THE BROADS OF BROADWAY - ProArts Playhouse 3%

Justin Fragiao - MEMORIAL DAY - Kennedy Theater at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 2%

Andrew Doan - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Hawaii Theatre 1%

Ally Shore - ALBATROSS - ProArts Playhouse 1%

Justin Fragiao - KAISARA - Kennedy Theatre at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 1%

Kevin Keaveney - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - KOA Theatre 0%

Kevin Keaveney - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - KOA Theatre 0%

Michelle A. Bisbee - CHINEE, JAPANEE, ALL MIX UP - Kennedy Theater at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 0%

Christian Kurch - THE POET & HIS SONG - TAG - The Actors' Group at The Brad Powell Theatre 0

MICHAEL WILSON - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Clayton Theatre Company 0

MICHAEL WILSON - THE MOUSETRAP - Clayton Theatre Company 0



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kerri Yoneda - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre 54%

Keith Cross, Rick Greaver, Takuma Itoh, John Signor, Scott Ohtoro, Rafael Borges Amaral, Sam Willis - FORM WITHIN. A FORM: ECHOES AND REVERBERATIONS - Kennedy Theatre at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa 13%

Lock Lynch - TICK, TICK, BOOM! - Manoa valley theater 12%

Sara Jelley - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - ProArts Playhouse 9%

Dawn Kealoha Harper - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 7%

Kevin Vann - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - KOA Theatre 4%

Kevin Keaveney - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - KOA Theatre 1%

DON STONE - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Clayton Theatre Company 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

David Sheftell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre 45%

Kyla Valentino - SEUSSICAL - Hawai’i Children’s Theatre 16%

Marsi Smith - THE BROADS OF BROADWAY - ProArts Playhouse 8%

Kimo Kaona - TICK, TICK… BOOM! - Manoa Valley Theater 7%

Lele Kahalepuna - SWEENEY TODD - Manoa valley theater 6%

Jeff Andrews - MAMMA MIA! - Diamond Head Theatre 4%

Anna Young - CINDERELLA - Diamond Head Theatre 3%

Alexandria Zinov - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre 3%

Rocco Bechirian - SWEENEY TODD - Manoa valley theater 3%

Rache Sapla - THE BODYGUARD - Diamond Head Theatre 2%

Yumeko Stern - INTO THE WOODS - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 2%

Daniel Belcher - INTO THE WOODS - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 1%

Linda Sciacqua - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Clayton Theatre Company 0%

KEVIN COREN - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Clayton Theatre Company 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Elisha Cullins - BENT - ProArts Playhousehouse 15%

Christine Lamborn - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - KOA Theatre 13%

Christine Lamborn - YOU'RE NOT SICK - KOA Theatre 11%

j.scott McLelland - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - ProArts Playhousehouse 10%

Matthew Kelty - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - KOA Theatre 10%

Bryce Moore - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Hawaii Theatre 9%

Lance Gray - BENT - ProArts Playhousehouse 8%

Garrett Hill - THE DREAM OF THE BURNING BOY - TAG - The Actors' Group at The Brad Powell Theatre 6%

Micah oberg - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - ProArts Playhouse 6%

NATHALIE ARCHANGEL - THE MOUSETRAP - Clayton Theatre Company 6%

CHIP RENNER - THE MOUSETRAP - Clayton Theatre Company 5%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Diamond Head Theatre 61%

SEUSSICAL - Hawaii Children's Theatre 21%

20,000 LEAGUES DEEP #HAWAII_ASCENDING - UHM Kennedy Theatre 13%

THE LION KING JR - Palace Theatre 5%