VIDEO: Christos Giannopoulos Performs the Greek and French National Anthems

He performed at the Arch of Triumph in Paris, at an event commemorating 200 years since the Greek Revolution of 1821.

Mar. 30, 2021  

The internationally renowned baritone of the National Opera, Christos Giannopoulos, performed yesterday Sunday, March 28, 2021, the National Anthem of Greece and the French National Anthem, at the Arch of Triumph in Paris, at an event commemorating 200 years since the Greek Revolution of 1821.

The Greek Revolution of 1821, honored by the 2021 National Opera Anniversary program, as an international historical event linked to the top revolutions leading to the creation of the great independent nations of the modern world, such as the French and American Revolution.

The unique performance of Christos Giannopoulos - one of the internationally renowned Greek lyrical artists with great career, appearances at the world's largest operas and award winning recordings - calls us to redefine concepts and values that have lost their meaning lately.

