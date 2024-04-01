THE LOSER Comes to the Greek National Opera This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The music theatre production The Loser, based on the novel of the same title by distinguished Austrian author Thomas Bernhard, will debut on the GNO Alternative Stage, at the SNFCC on 11 April and run for eleven performances until 26 April 2024. The work brings to life a fictional story about one of the greatest pianists of the 20th century, Glenn Gould, adapted and directed by the always artistically restless director, actor, and filmmaker Ektoras Lygizos.

Written in 1983 in the author’s well-known serpentine style, the novel Der Untergehermarked the German-speaking literature of the second half of the 20th century. The theatrical adaptation, based on Vassilis Tomanas’ translation, transforms the monologic narration of the original into a music-theatre piece for four voices and piano.

The legendary Canadian pianist Glenn Gould and two Austrian former classmates of his who went through life as failed pianists, Bach’s Goldberg Variations, the foyer of an abandoned hotel in Central Europe, and its owner, all compose a peculiar “oral musical” about genius, obsession and frustration.

The performance features a cast of distinguished actors: Aris Balis performs as the “failed” Wertheimer, Yiannis Niarros as Glenn Gould, Amalia Moutousi as the hotelier, and Ektoras Lygizos as the narrator.