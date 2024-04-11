Tickets For The May To June 2024 Productions Of The GNO Alternative Stage Are Now On Sale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets for the May to June 2024 productions of the GNO Alternative Stage at the SNFCC are now on sale.

In May the GNO Alternative Stage will present ETHOS, a concert based on the mythology of Hercules, Theseus and Odysseus, exploring their lives, passions and companions, which will be performed by distinguished Greek contralto Marita Paparizou and conducted by Maurizio Colasanti. Additionally, the GNO Learning and Participation Department will present the modern dance piece Pie in the Sky created by choreographer and dancer Georgia Vardarou along with her daughter Myrto Sanchis Vardarou.

The upcoming performances on the GNO Alternative stage in June include the “operatic monodrama” Charlotte, featuring music and a libretto by Lina Zachari, internationally acclaimed composer Stavros Gasparatos' piece Expanded Piano II, the production Besieged Time based on poetry by Titos Patrikios and featuring music by Andreas Katsigiannis that will be performed by Thodoris Voutsikakis, as well as the album Melpomeni’s Tales by Michalis and Pantelis Kalogerakis.

More specifically, the tickets now on sale are for the following productions:

ETHOS – Marita Paparizou

10 May 2024

Pie in the Sky – Georgia Vardarou, Myrto Sanchis Vardarou

25, 26 May 2024

Charlotte: operatic monodrama – Lina Zachari

13, 15 June 2024

Εxpanded Piano IΙ – Stavros Gasparatos

20, 21 June 2024

Besieged Time – Titos Patrikios/Andreas Katsigiannis

27 June 2024

Melpomeni’s Tales – Michalis & Pantelis Kalogerakis

29 June 2024