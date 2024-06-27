The 18th Annual International Festival Of The Aegean On The Island Of Syros to Take Place in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The International Festival of the Aegean, celebrated annually on the picturesque island of Syros, is set to captivate audiences with three weeks of classical, world, and operatic events for all ages running from Sunday, July 14 to Wednesday, July 31, 2024 all taking place at the Apollo Theater (Vardaka Square, Ermoupolis, Syros, Ermoupoli 841 00, Greece)

Directed by celebrated soprano and General/Artistic Director Eliana Lappalainen, the festival showcases a diverse range of musical events, starting with a lively Bastille Day Kick-Off celebration (July 14) featuring the Paris Children's Choir and soloists from the 2024 Greek Opera Studio. Highlights of the festival include the comedic opera "Don Pasquale" (July 22-23) chamber music showcasing Vivaldi and Schubert, Puccini's "Turandot" with soloist Eilana Lappalainen (July 25, 27, 28), Mozart and German music concerts, culminating in the Greek Opera Studio Gala. The festival also features numerous events for children, including an opera lecture for children exploring diverse voice types (July 18), a concert of Eastern European composers music with Tokarev Yaroslav and Marios Kazas (July 19), piano performances in "Fingers Gone Wild," (July 20) and grand opera galas with international soloists and the Opera Româna Craiova Orchestra (July 21).

Most all events take place at the Apollo Theater located at Vardaka Square, Ermoupolis, Syros, Ermoupoli 841 00, Greece. Tickets for all performances are available for purchase at the Apollo Theater box office (+30 22810 85192) or online at www.ticketservices.gr.

The events of the festival include:

Sunday, July 14 - Festival Kick-Off: Bastille Day The festivities commence a vibrant Bastille Day celebration at 19:30 at the City Hall Gardens in Della Grazia. The Paris Children's Choir, conducted by Francis Bardot, will enchant guests with French arias, joined by soloists from the 2024 Greek Opera Studio. Admission is free.

Thursday, July 18 - Bravo! Brava! Children's Opera Lecture At 11:00, the Apollo Theater hosts an engaging opera presentation aimed at children and the public. Led by Greek pianist Marios Kazas, the event explores various voice types through musical performances by the 2024 Greek Opera Studio.

Friday, July 19 - A Cry for Peace: A Concert of Eastern European Composers Experience an evening of Eastern European classical music at 20:30 at the Apollo Theater, featuring Tokarev Yaroslav on violin and pianist Marios Kazas, alongside baritone Vasko Zdravkov and bass Tihomir Jakimovski with Slavic arias.

Saturday, July 20 - Fingers Gone Wild: Piano 4 Hands Pianists Marios Kazas, Manolis Papasifakis and Andrej Naunov present an exhilarating program of solo and four-hand piano works at 20:30 at the Apollo Theater.

Sunday, July 21 - Grand Opera Gala with Opera Româna Craiova Orchestra Maestro Giovanni Pompeo leads an unforgettable evening at 20:30 at the Apollo Theater, featuring international soloists and the esteemed Opera Româna Craiova Orchestra, with a special appearance by the Chœur d'Enfants d'Ile-de-France.

Monday, July 22 & Tuesday, July 23 - Donizetti's Don Pasquale Stage Director Detlef Soelter and Conductor Andrej Naunov helm this delightful production at 20:30 at the Apollo Theater, starring Vianca Alejandra, Viktor Campos Leal, Vasko Zdravkov, and Tihomir Jakimovski.

Wednesday, July 24 - Festival Chamber Music At 20:30, Maestro Giovanni Pompeo conducts Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" featuring soloist Meda Stanciu, followed by Schubert's "Der Hirt auf dem Felsen" with soprano Michela Varvaro, conducted by Fabio Serani at the Apollo Theater.

Thursday, July 25, Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28 - Puccini's Turandot Stage Director Antoniu Zamfir presents Puccini's masterpiece at 20:30 at the Apollo Theater, featuring a stellar cast including Eilana Lappalainen, Giorgi Meladze, and conducted by Giovanni Pompeo with Opera Româna Craiova.

Friday, July 26 - Festival Chamber Music The second Chamber concert of the series will feature: Mozart's Eine kleine Nachtmusik & Symphony No. 40 in G minor Conductor Peter Tiboris Zama's Intermezzo sinfonico da Saida, Arditi's Il bacio, and Hindemith's Tuttifantchen Suite with Conductor Fabio Serani.

Monday, July 29 - Liederabend Enjoy Lieder and art songs at 20:30, transitioning to contemporary musical theater tunes, performed by the 2024 Greek Opera Studio and accompanied by Wolfgang Kluge at the Apollo Theater.

Tuesday, July 30 - Concert of German Music Pianist Wolfgang Kluge and soprano Eilana Lappalainen present Wagner and Strauss at 20:30 at the Apollo Theater, accompanied by flutist Aline Vannuys and mezzo-soprano Sawyer Branham.

Wednesday, July 31 - Greek Opera Studio Gala The festival concludes with the Greek Opera Studio Gala at 20:30, showcasing the talents of the 2024 participants in a staged production of arias, duets, and ensembles at the Apollo Theater. Stage Direction by Kristina Franz, Detlef Soelter, and Eilana Lappalainen.

Ticket Information: Tickets for all performances are available for purchase at the Apollo Theater box office (+30 22810 85192) or online at www.ticketservices.gr/event/18th-international-festival-of-the-aegean/

For more information, visit www.festivaloftheaegean.com

