Greek National Opera Extends Deadline For Auditions For TURANDOT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The deadline for applications by male dancers is extended to Thursday, 29 August at 15:00. Please find all the necessary details below.

The Greek National Opera is seeking male dancers for its production of Giacomo Puccini’s Turandot directed by Andrei Şerban, to be presented at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus on 1, 3, 5, 6 and 8 June 2025. The choreography requires dancers trained in ballet and contemporary dance (e.g. Graham, Limon, Release or Cunningham technique) who have prior company repertoire or equivalent as professional experience; 6 male dancers will be selected. Knowledge of martial arts, Tai chi or parkour skills are an asset but not essential.

Rehearsals aim to create a cohesive group for the extensive dance and movement sequences, including ceremonial (unison) material, fight choreography, physical theatre and acrobatic material, partner work and interaction with the design and the principal singers. Dancers should feel comfortable working in height.

The audition will take place on Thursday, 5 September 2024 at the GNO venue at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre (SNFCC), from 17:00 to 20:00 and will be conducted by Choreographer Kate Flatt and Associate Choreographer Georgia Tegou as follows:

45-min. warm up barre and adage

45 mins. of set sequences of the choreographic material and a few improvisation tasks. A smaller group of dancers will be selected from this process for the next hour of the audition

60-min. call back to work with smaller group for final selection - further sequences and improvisation to decide the offers to be made

15-min. cool down

The audition may be video-recorded for archival purposes.

Further information for Dancers:

Dancers appear in all three acts of the opera and they are masked in every scene.

They must be fully available for the entire rehearsal period including all stage rehearsals and performances.

The dancers must attend a class at the start of the daily dance rehearsals and a warm-up for staging and full cast production calls. The class is essential and aimed to prepare dancers for the strength needed to sustain the choreography.

On performance dates, dancers will be called for class and run-through 2 hours before the Dress rehearsal and on each performance date.

The rehearsal period for the group of dancers begins on 8 April 2025 and concludes on June 8th with the last performance. Rehearsals will take place in the following time ranges (N.B.: this is an indicative timetable and subject to change):

8-17 April 2025: rehearsals start after 15:00

22 April – 16 May: both morning and afternoon rehearsals

from 17 May onwards rehearsals will start after 16:00, barring special circumstances

performances on 1, 3, 5, 6, 8 June 2025

All those interested in auditioning must send their CV in both Greek and English, along with a picture (portrait and full-body), their height and contact details by email to protocol@nationalopera.gr, using the subject line “TURANDOT AUDITION; DANCERS”. Together with their CV applicants must fill out the consent form to be found here. Applications that do not include any of the above will not be considered. Please note that those selected to work with GNO in this production must also have Greek residency and work permits, a Greek Tax Identification Number (AFM), and a Greek Social Security Number (AMKA). Before signing the consent form, please read our CV Policy at the end of this announcement.

The deadline for applications is Thursday, 29 August 2024 at 15:00. The GNO will assess the validity of each application and the Choreographers will select the applicants that will be invited to audition. The GNO will then notify by email these applicants by Monday, 2 September.

The G.N.O ensures that the applicants’ personal data is kept strictly confidential. Only the persons within the G.N.O who are authorized to do so will have access to the applications, as well as the choreographers only for the period leading up to the conclusion of the audition.

For more information, please contact the GNO Stage Office by email at stageoffice@nationalopera.gr or stagedirector@nationalopera.gr.

Comments