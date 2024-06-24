Application Deadline Extended For Adélaïde Ferrière's Masterclass, Percussion Festival of the GNO Alternative Stage

The final application submission deadline is Thursday 27 June 2024, at 14.00.

Repertoire has expanded for the active participants in Adélaïde Ferrière’s Masterclass.

The call is intended for conservatory students studying at higher education institutions specializing in European percussion, and/or  professional musicians holding diplomas. Candidates will be required to perform only one piece up to 7 minutes long on one of the following instruments:

  • Solo marimba (up to 5 octaves) without piano accompaniment, and without prerecorded electronics
  • Solo vibraphone (3 octaves) without piano accompaniment, and without prerecorded electronics
  • Solo snare drum without piano accompaniment, and without prerecorded electronics

They will also be required to perform Iannis Xenakis Rebonds 9 (A or B) for solo percussion.    

Important notice: For those candidates who chose to perform Rebonds 9 B, the GNO can provide only five (5) polyblocks in a straight line arrangement or basis.

The final application submission deadline is Thursday 27 June 2024, at 14.00.

Applications must be submitted to the GNO Protocol department (SNFCC – 364 Syngrou, P.C. 176 74, Kallithea, 5A floor), Monday-Friday, from 08.00 to 14.30, or electronically at: protocol@nationalopera.gr



