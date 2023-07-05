Performances run through July 7, 2024.
Lady of the Camellias is now playing at the Hamburg Ballet. Performances run through July 7, 2024.
Neumeier very subtly uses the tragic 19th Century story of the title heroine Marguerite and her lover Armand Duval by reflecting it against the fate of another couple from an earlier century, Manon Lescaut and her lover Des Grieux.
Music: Frédéric Chopin
Choreography and Staging: John Neumeier
Set and Costumes: Jürgen Rose
3 hours | 2 intermissions
Act I: 40 minutes, Act II: 40 minutes, Act III: 50 minutes
Stuttgart Ballet, Stuttgart, November 4, 1978
Premiere in Hamburg:
The Hamburg Ballet, February 1, 1981
Marguerite Gautier: Marcia Haydée
Armand Duval: Egon Madsen
Manon Lescaut: Birgit Keil
Des Grieux: Richard Cragun
Prudence Duvernoy: Jean Allenby
Gaston Rieux: Vladimir Klos
Nanina: Ruth Papendick
Monsieur Duval: Reid Anderson
Olympia: Nora Kimball
The Duke: Marcis Lesins
Count N.: Mark A. Neal
1981 Munich 1987 Berlin (East), Copenhagen 1995 Dresden 1996 Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo 1997 Fukuoka, Nagoya, Omiya, Osaka, Tokyo 2001 Palermo 2003 St. Petersburg 2004 Baden-Baden 2007 Los Angeles 2009 Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Nishinomiya, Yokohama 2012 St. Petersburg 2014 Vienna 2018 Tokyo 2019 Beijing 2020 Singapore 2023 Venice
