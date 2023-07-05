Lady of the Camellias is now playing at the Hamburg Ballet. Performances run through July 7, 2024.

Neumeier very subtly uses the tragic 19th Century story of the title heroine Marguerite and her lover Armand Duval by reflecting it against the fate of another couple from an earlier century, Manon Lescaut and her lover Des Grieux.



Music: Frédéric Chopin

Choreography and Staging: John Neumeier

Set and Costumes: Jürgen Rose



3 hours | 2 intermissions

Act I: 40 minutes, Act II: 40 minutes, Act III: 50 minutes

PREMIERE:

Stuttgart Ballet, Stuttgart, November 4, 1978

Premiere in Hamburg:

The Hamburg Ballet, February 1, 1981

ORIGINAL CAST:

Marguerite Gautier: Marcia Haydée

Armand Duval: Egon Madsen

Manon Lescaut: Birgit Keil

Des Grieux: Richard Cragun

Prudence Duvernoy: Jean Allenby

Gaston Rieux: Vladimir Klos

Nanina: Ruth Papendick

Monsieur Duval: Reid Anderson

Olympia: Nora Kimball

The Duke: Marcis Lesins

Count N.: Mark A. Neal

ON TOUR:

1981 Munich 1987 Berlin (East), Copenhagen 1995 Dresden 1996 Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo 1997 Fukuoka, Nagoya, Omiya, Osaka, Tokyo 2001 Palermo 2003 St. Petersburg 2004 Baden-Baden 2007 Los Angeles 2009 Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Nishinomiya, Yokohama 2012 St. Petersburg 2014 Vienna 2018 Tokyo 2019 Beijing 2020 Singapore 2023 Venice

IN THE REPERTORY:

American Ballet Theatre

Ballet de l'Opéra national de Paris

Bavarian State Ballet

Bolshoi Ballet

Corpo di Ballo del Teatro alla Scala

Dutch National Ballet

Royal Danish Ballet

Polish National Ballet

The Stuttgart Ballet

Vienna State Ballet