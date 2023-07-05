LADY OF THE CAMELLIAS is Now Playing at the Hamburg Ballet

Lady of the Camellias is now playing at the Hamburg Ballet. Performances run through July 7, 2024.

Neumeier very subtly uses the tragic 19th Century story of the title heroine Marguerite and her lover Armand Duval by reflecting it against the fate of another couple from an earlier century, Manon Lescaut and her lover Des Grieux.

Music: Frédéric Chopin
Choreography and Staging: John Neumeier
Set and Costumes: Jürgen Rose

3 hours | 2 intermissions
Act I: 40 minutes, Act II: 40 minutes, Act III: 50 minutes

PREMIERE:

Stuttgart Ballet, Stuttgart, November 4, 1978
Premiere in Hamburg:
The Hamburg Ballet, February 1, 1981

ORIGINAL CAST:

Marguerite Gautier: Marcia Haydée
Armand Duval: Egon Madsen
Manon Lescaut: Birgit Keil
Des Grieux: Richard Cragun
Prudence Duvernoy: Jean Allenby
Gaston Rieux: Vladimir Klos
Nanina: Ruth Papendick
Monsieur Duval: Reid Anderson
Olympia: Nora Kimball
The Duke: Marcis Lesins
Count N.: Mark A. Neal

ON TOUR:

1981 Munich 1987 Berlin (East), Copenhagen 1995 Dresden 1996 Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo 1997 Fukuoka, Nagoya, Omiya, Osaka, Tokyo 2001 Palermo 2003 St. Petersburg 2004 Baden-Baden 2007 Los Angeles 2009 Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Nishinomiya, Yokohama 2012 St. Petersburg 2014 Vienna 2018 Tokyo 2019 Beijing 2020 Singapore 2023 Venice

IN THE REPERTORY:

American Ballet Theatre
Ballet de l'Opéra national de Paris
Bavarian State Ballet
Bolshoi Ballet
Corpo di Ballo del Teatro alla Scala
Dutch National Ballet
Royal Danish Ballet
Polish National Ballet
The Stuttgart Ballet
Vienna State Ballet




