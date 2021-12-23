Germany to Ban Large-Scale Events From December 28

Germany has announced two measures amidst the latest surge of COVID-19, Variety reports. These new rules, which will go into effect from December 28, include the closure of nightclubs, and banning spectators at large-scale musical, sporting and cultural events. Fireworks on New Year's Eve will also be banned.

In terms of private gatherings, only parts of 10 or fewer will be allowed to gather, indoors or outdoors.

These new rules apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Children under the age of 14 will be exempt. Unvaccinated individuals will only be permitted to meet with one other household.

These rules are put into place to limit New Year's Eve gatherings, however Christmas will not be affected.

Germany's "2G" rules remain in place at this time, which only allow vaccinated individuals or those recently recovered from the virus to enter public venues such as cinemas and restaurants.

