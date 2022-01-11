Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Ft. Myers/Naples Awards
THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dot Auchmoody - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - The Naples Players
Best Direction Of A Musical
Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players
Best Direction Of A Play
Kody C Jones - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre
Best Direction Of A Stream
Christina DeCarlo - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Florida Repertory Theatre
Best Editing Of A Stream
Paula Sisk - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Steven Kennedy & Annette Trossbach - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida
Best Musical
THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players
Best Performer In A Musical
Macy Magas - GODSPELL JR - Florida Repertory Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Danica Murray - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Rachel Lord - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Sue Schaffel - REALISH HOUSEWIVES OF FORT MYERS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida
Best Play
BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mike Santos - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bradley Van Houten - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
BROADWAY LIVE - The Naples Players
Best Streaming Play
CLUE: STAY-AT-HOME VERSION - Florida Repertory Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Macy Magas - INTO THE WOODS JR - Florida Repertory Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Macy Magas - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre
Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical
Carmen Crussard - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Danielle Chanell - REALISH HOUSEWIVES OF FORT MYERS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Wolf Creek Collective
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
LORD OF THE FLIES - Florida Repertory Theatre