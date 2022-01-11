Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players Wins Best Musical!

Jan. 11, 2022  

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dot Auchmoody - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - The Naples Players

Best Direction Of A Musical
Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players

Best Direction Of A Play
Kody C Jones - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Stream
Christina DeCarlo - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Editing Of A Stream
Paula Sisk - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Steven Kennedy & Annette Trossbach - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida

Best Musical
THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players

Best Performer In A Musical
Macy Magas - GODSPELL JR - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Danica Murray - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Rachel Lord - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida

Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Sue Schaffel - REALISH HOUSEWIVES OF FORT MYERS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida

Best Play
BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mike Santos - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bradley Van Houten - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
BROADWAY LIVE - The Naples Players

Best Streaming Play
CLUE: STAY-AT-HOME VERSION - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Macy Magas - INTO THE WOODS JR - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Macy Magas - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical
Carmen Crussard - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Danielle Chanell - REALISH HOUSEWIVES OF FORT MYERS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Wolf Creek Collective

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
LORD OF THE FLIES - Florida Repertory Theatre


