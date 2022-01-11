Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dot Auchmoody - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - The Naples Players

Best Direction Of A Musical

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players

Best Direction Of A Play

Kody C Jones - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Stream

Christina DeCarlo - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Editing Of A Stream

Paula Sisk - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steven Kennedy & Annette Trossbach - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida

Best Musical

THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players

Best Performer In A Musical

Macy Magas - GODSPELL JR - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Danica Murray - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Rachel Lord - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Sue Schaffel - REALISH HOUSEWIVES OF FORT MYERS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida

Best Play

BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mike Santos - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bradley Van Houten - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

BROADWAY LIVE - The Naples Players

Best Streaming Play

CLUE: STAY-AT-HOME VERSION - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Macy Magas - INTO THE WOODS JR - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Macy Magas - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Carmen Crussard - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Danielle Chanell - REALISH HOUSEWIVES OF FORT MYERS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Wolf Creek Collective

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

LORD OF THE FLIES - Florida Repertory Theatre