VEGAS NIGHTS Returns to Riverside Theatre in July

Vegas Nights takes place July 7 & 8 and July 14 & 15, 2023.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

Riverside Theatre has announced the return of Vegas Nights to benefit the youth tuition assistance and community engagement programs. Vegas Nights takes place July 7 & 8 and July 14 & 15, 2023.

Riverside’s Orchid Lobby will be transformed into a Las Vegas-style casino where patrons can play for raffle tickets to win prizes donated by local merchants. Casino games include: Blackjack, Roulette, Craps, Slot Machines, 3 Card Poker, Let It Ride Poker, and Big Wheel. 

In addition to the casino games, professional stand-up comedians as part of the Comedy Zone will perform on the Waxlax Stage and local bands will perform on the outdoor Live in The Loop Stage. No tickets are required to enter the lobby or enjoy the musicians outside. Tickets are required for the Comedy Zone. Casino dollars are required to play the games. 

While entertaining audiences young and old has been the most obvious of Riverside Theatre’s missions, it is not its sole focus. Education and community outreach are among the bedrocks of Riverside Theatre’s calling. And, giving every child the opportunity to learn from the performing arts regardless of financial backing is paramount.   

A new collaborative program with the Boys & Girls Club of Indian River County, the Gifford Youth Achievement Center, the Environmental Learning Center, Youth Guidance and The Gifford Youth Orchestra is set to kick-off this fall.

Packages for Vegas Nights include:

Comedy & Casino Package 1 - $85, which includes:

- $150 worth of casino dollars

- Wristband for 50% off drinks

- 1 Comedy Zone ticket

- Live musicians

Comedy & Casino Package 2 - $65, which includes:

- $100 worth of casino dollars

- Wristband for 50% off drinks

- 1 Comedy Zone ticket

- Live musicians

Casino Package 3 - $50, which includes:

- $100 worth of casino dollars

- Wristband for 50% off drinks

- Live musicians

Casino Only - $20, which includes:

- $40 worth of casino dollars

Scheduled Comedy Zone comedians: 

July 7 & 8 – Al Ernst and Dylan Vattelana

July 14 & 15 – Mutzie and Mike Murillo

Live in the Loop musicians:

July 7 – Johnny & the Blaze

July 8 - Jerzi

July 14 – Jesse & The Thieves

July 15 - The Real Deal

Comedy Zone only tickets are $25.

The authentic casino-style gaming tables are provided for entertainment purposes only. (Must be 18 years or older to play.)

All proceeds from Vegas Nights will benefit youth tuition assistance and the new community engagement programs.

Raffle Prize Donors (as of this date) include:

Capt Hirams Resort, The Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast, Crayola Experience, Deep Six Dive and Watersports, Elizabeth D. Kennedy & Company, Inc., Environmental Learning Center, The Florida Aquarium, Hotsy Totsy Soap, Jetson TV & Appliance, Johnson's Popcorn, Majestic 11 Movie Theater, McKee Botanical Gardens, Mulligan's Beach House Bar and Grill, Pedego Electric Bikes Vero Beach, Runner’s Depot, Spinnaker Suds N Shine Car Wash, Summer Crush Vineyard & Winery, Superplay USA, Tractor Supply, Vero Beach Hotel & Spa, Waldo’s Restaurant, and White Orchid Spa.  

To order packages or tickets, call the Riverside Theatre Box Office at 772-231-6990 between 11am and 4pm Tuesday through Friday or online at www.riversidetheatre.com



