The Rat Pack Returns To Broadway Palm

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre will kick off its 2024-2025 Concert Series with the Rat Pack Holiday Show, running from November 12 to November 16, 2024.

Audiences will be transported back to the swinging 1960s as Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Dean Martin reunite on stage to deliver an unforgettable, high-energy performance. Experience the magic of Las Vegas with timeless classics such as “Luck Be a Lady,” “The Lady Is a Tramp,” and “New York, New York.”

With their undeniable charm and charisma, the Rat Pack is sure to provide an entertaining evening. By the end of the show, attendees will leave with smiles, humming the tunes of timeless hits, and fond memories of a glamorous era.

Tickets for the Rat Pack Holiday Show are now on sale and can be purchased through the Broadway Palm website, calling the box office, or in person at the theatre. Both matinee and evening performances are available. Seats are limited—secure your spot today and don't miss this thrilling Rat Pack experience!

Comments