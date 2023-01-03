Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts Presents OPEN AUDITIONS

Performances run January 20-29.

Jan. 03, 2023  

The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts will present a unique concept in live theater titled OPEN AUDITIONS. The evening of 10 short scripts will feature seven of the Institute's repertory members in scenes they will not have seen or rehearsed before stepping onto the stage.

The dates for this production are Friday - January 20th - and Saturday - January 21st at 7:00 pm and Friday - January 27th - and Saturday - January 28th - at 7:00 pm. There will also be two matinee performances on Sunday - January 22nd - and Sunday - January 29th - at 2:00 pm.

OPEN AUDITIONS will be presented in a manner that imitates the audition process which actors must endure if they want to be hired for a film, television show or commercial. The concept is a variation on "guerrilla theatre" which is best described as a spontaneous, surprise performance before an unsuspecting audience. The purpose of guerilla theater is to be resourceful and creative in order to achieve an objective. Actors use whatever objects are nearby to get their message across.

PBIEA's production will center around the need for actors for a new production. A cattle call has been advertised (a cattle call is a theatrical audition that is open to everyone, especially to those who do not belong to a theatrical union) and many hopefuls show up. For this show, the audience will play the part of the performers who are waiting to audition.

Broadway star Avery Sommers and PBIEA's managing director, Donna Carbone, shared creative duties in putting this show together. With the exception of the short scenes that will be used for audition purposes, nothing else will have been written in advance. All conversations will be spontaneous... improvised on the spot.

According to Carbone, some of the scenes that have been chosen are deeply poignant, some are hilariously funny, some touch on intimate issues while others are absurd. "There is something for everyone," she said.

With so many people struggling financially and with the high cost of the holidays having an effect on disposable income, the Institute will be selling tickets for $15.00 - a 50% discount from regular price.

"The holidays can be stressful. We want people to come to the show and forget their troubles for an hour or so. We want to support our community and bringing affordable shows to our stage is one way we can do that," Carbone said.

Tickets are available by calling 561 743-9955. The Institute is a small, intimate venue so reservations are required. Seating is limited.

The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts is located in the Village Shoppes of North Palm Beach at: 115 U.S. Highway One - North Palm Beach, Florida 33408.




