The Naples Players Stage THE GREAT GATSBY

Celebrating 66th seasons, The Naples Players welcomes patrons to The Great Gatsby opening October 2, 2019. The Great Gatsby, sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union, is a Contemporary Stage adaptation of the classic Jazz-Era American novel penned by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Adapted for the stage by Simon Levy, it was first presented at the Guthrie Theatre in 2006. It features much of Fitzgerald's prized language with the decadence of the 1920s. The Great Gatsby is F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic story of Jay Gatsby, a self-made millionaire, who passionately pursues the elusive Daisy Buchanan. Nick Carraway, a young newcomer to Long Island and a distant cousin of Daisy, is drawn into their world of obsession, self-absorption, and greed. The breathtaking glamour and decadent excess of the Jazz Age come to the stage in Simon Levy's adaptation. From the moment the curtain goes up, you've stepped inside a time machine rewinding back to 1920s Long Island. Simon Levy has lovingly taken F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic American novel to the stage while remaining true to the original material.

Directed by Executive Artistic Director, Bryce Alexander, The Great Gatsby performances run Wednesdays - Sundays, October 2 - 27, 2019 in Blackburn Hall. The dominant themes of love, desire, and obsession prevail over Fitzgerald's characters rich with hope and dreams positioned within the Art Deco stage design by set designer Maddie Pursell, which sets the stage artfully for their decadent world in the Jazz Era.

The Great Gatsby plays at The Naples Players October 2 -27, 2019. Bo Popoola plays Jay Gatsby alongside Sydney Mixon as Daisy Buchanan in the Simon Levy stage adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic American novel. Tickets $40 (239) 263-7990 or NaplesPlayers.org Photo Credit: Neubek Photographers

The Great Gatsby cast includes Bo Popoola as Jay Gatsby, Sydney Mixon as Daisy Buchanan, Nathan Eichhorn as Nick Carraway, Paul LoPresti plays Tom Buchanan, Brooke Rosenbluth is Jordan Baker, Bernardo Santana is George Wilson, Victoria Diebler is Myrtle Wilson, Shelley Gothard plays Mrs. McKee, Robin Gray is Mrs. Michaelis, Joe Loiacono is Meyer Wolfsheim, Perry Ventro is Chester McKee, and Len Becker is the Policeman. The Great Gatsby ensemble includes Rebecca Borchardt, Lucas Bueno, Ariana Da Frota, Austin Estremera, Kenneth Hardcastle, Gianna Koprowski, Brad Kielty, Harvey Millar, Mary Mitchell, and Paula Shute.

A special Red Carpet Party at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, takes place on The Baker Stage on Opening Night before the performance at 7:30 p.m. with music and complimentary refreshments. Tickets are $40 and available at the walk-up Box Office in-person at 701 5th Avenue South 10 am - 4 pm, or by calling (239) 263-7990, or online at NaplesPlayers.org.

The Naples Players (TNP) Sugden Community Theatre is Naples' oldest and premier theatre group and a vital part of the exciting experience of Downtown Naples. Celebrating the Diane & Sid Davis 66th Season, and as one of the top theatres in the country, they offer a variety of plays and musicals in three intimate spaces, Blackburn Hall, the Tobye Studio Theatre and outside Baker Stage - all located in one building on Fifth Avenue South. The KidzAct program, Southwest Florida's premier youth theatre program offers a performing arts education wing, with top quality productions as well as in-depth skills classes for children. Adult education classes are offered throughout the year for skilled professionals to first-time performers. Readers Theatre offers an opportunity to hear new works as well as rare one-acts and classics.

The Naples Players continually seeks to enrich, educate, and entertain the community through a superior theatre experience. TNP is inspiring passion for the performing arts through lifelong opportunities to participate in vibrant theatrical experiences. The 66th Season, generously sponsored by Diane & Sid Davis, is filled with spectacular musicals including She Loves Me, and Bye Bye Birdie - alongside heartfelt comedies Escanaba in Da Moonlight, Making God Laugh, and Becky's New Car - as well as true stories of strong women in Silent Sky and Calendar Girls, and the romantic Jazz-era stage adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic The Great Gatsby. For tickets or Season Subscriptions contact (239) 263-7990 or NaplesPlayers.org





