The Naples Players Announces 2021-2022 Season

The Naples Players opened their doors again on April 28th with Calendar Girls in Blackburn Hall and An Ideal Husband on May 19th in their Tobye Studio Theatre.

From June 23rd-July 25th, the rest of the 68th season, sponsored by Robin Bache Gray, kicks off with The Wedding Singer musical in Blackburn Hall. Based on the book by Chad Beguelin & Tim Herlihy and the hit Adam Sandler movie, The Wedding Singer'ssparkling new score does for the '80s what Hairspray did for the '60s.

Boeing Boeing takes Blackburn Hall from September 29th-October 24th. Written by Marc Camoletti, this 1960's farce features self-styled Parisian lothario Bernard who has Italian, German, and American fiancées, each a beautiful airline hostess. All's well until unexpected schedule changes bring all three to Bernard's apartment in Paris at the same time.

Written by Robert L. Freedman, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder is sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union and will be in Blackburn Hall from November 24th-December 19th. This comedic romp was Nominated for 10 Tony Awards and follows the scene-stealing role of Monty, played by one-actor who also plays all eight roles of the doomed relatives who meet their ends in comedic conditions.

From January 12th-February 6th 2022, Savannah Sipping Society takes the Blackburn Hall stage and is sponsored by Gulf Shore International Properties. Written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten, this delightful comedy features four unique Southern women drawn together by fate and an impromptu happy hour- where they decide it's high time to reclaim their enthusiasm for life.

In the Tobye Studio Theatre, The Cake, written by Bekah Brunstetter, will run from February 2nd-February 27th 2022. This emotional and deliciously funny play challenges people of every belief to engage in dialogue - even those who oppose you.

Mary Poppins flies before your eyes in this classic musical based on the much-loved children's books by P. L. Travers and the 1964 Disney film of the same name. Sponsored by First Florida Integrity Bank, Mary Poppins will be on the Blackburn Hall stage from March 2nd-April 3rd 2022.

Written by Sarah Treem, When We Were Young and Unafraid will be in the Tobye Studio Theatre from March 30th-April 24th 2022. This powerful play takes us inside the story of a quiet bed and breakfast turned into a secret women's shelter in the early 1970s.

Performances on Wednesdays & Thursdays begin at 7:30pm, Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are available at Naplesplayers.org or by calling the box office at 239 263 7990.