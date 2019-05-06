The Naples Players Announce Cast For Summer Musical MAMMA MIA!

The Naples Players (TNP) is kicking-off an incredible new 66th theatre season with the ABBA Broadway musical hitMamma Mia! to delight audiences this summer. The Naples Players and Mercedes-Benz of Naples presents Mamma Mia! June 26 - July 28, 2019 directed by Naples favorites Dawn Lebrecht Fornara with musical direction by Charles Fornara.

Over 60 million people worldwide have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show. ABBA's music tells the uplifting tale of a young woman seeking the identity of her father for her wedding and brings the three potential men from her mother's past back to the Greecian island they visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter, friendship, and sisterhood, creating an unforgettable show. Hit songs include: "Mamma Mia," "Money, Money, Money," "Dancing Queen," and "Voulez-Vous" among others.

The musical cast includes (in alphabetical order): Jacqueline Blanche is Lisa, Eric Bohus is Sam, Kristin Cassidy is Rosie, Adam Fasano is Sky, Jeremy Giovinazzo is Pepper, Debi Guthery is Tanya, Anthony Henerson is Eddie, James Little is Harry, John McKerrow is Bill, MaryAnne McKerrow is Donna, Erica Sample is Sophie, Lindsey Walsh is Ali and the musical ensemble includes: Mackenzie Black, Elizabeth Marcantonio, Maggie Boswell, Sydney Mixon, Kelsey Browne, Tina Moroni, Jack Norkeliunas, Lawrence Cherestal, Thomas Richardson, Frankie Federico, Logan Szittai, Sawyer True, Mark Vanagas, Alexandra Igoe, Dominic Young, and Elyse Yun.

There will be a special Sensory-Friendly performance of Mamma Mia! on Tuesday, July 9th at 7:30 p.m. Special pricing of $20 for adult tickets and $10 for student/educator tickets makes sensory-friendly performances affordable for families. As sensory-friendly screenings become more common in local movie theatres and even on Broadway, The Naples Players is proud to participate in this national shift towards making it possible for individuals with special needs and their families to experience the same quality theatre as everyone else. The Naples Players 2019-2020 series was so successful that they are including three sensory-friendly performances in the 66th Season: Mamma Mia! on July 9, 2019; She Loves Me on December 17, 2019; Bye Bye Birdie on March 31, 2020.

Tickets for Mamma Mia! are $45 and on-sale now through the TNP Box Office at (239) 263-7990 or NaplesPlayers.org. Tickets for the sensory-friendly performance are $20 and $10 for children and educators.

The Naples Players continually seeks to enrich, educate, and entertain the community through a superior theatre experience. TNP is inspiring passion for the performing arts through lifelong opportunities to participate in vibrant theatrical experiences. The Naples Players is kicking off their 66th Season with the ABBA Broadway hit-musical Mamma Mia! June 26 - 28, 2019, The Great Gatsby October 2 -27, Escanaba in Da Moonlight October 23 - November 1,; the sweet holiday musical She Loves Me November 27 - December 22, 2019, the world premiere comedy Making God Laugh January 15 - February 9, 2020, the riveting Silent Sky February 5 - March 1, 2020, the American musical favoriteBye Bye Birdie March 4 - April 5, 2020, the hilarious comedy Becky's New Car April 1 - April 26, 2020, and the sisterhood comedy Calendar GirlsApril 29 - May 24, 2020. New 2019-2020 Season Subscriptions are underway and available in three different packages through the Box Office (239) 263-7990 with detailed subscription information on the website: NaplesPlayers.org





Related Articles Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories

More Hot Stories For You