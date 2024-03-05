THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB is Now Playing at the Off Broadway Palm Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Off Broadway Palm Theatre is presenting THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB playing now through April 14, 2024. This Jones Hope Wooten comedy is about five southern women and their everlasting friendships. The writers also wrote The Savannah Sipping Society, Doublewide, Texas and more.

This hilarious and touching comedy follows five Southern women, whose friendships began on their college swim team, as they set aside one weekend every August to rekindle their relationships. Free from husbands, kids, and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to catch up, laugh, and meddle in each others' lives. As the years pass, these women rely on one another, through all that life flings at them.

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB is playing in the Off Broadway Palm now through April 14, 2024. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $55 to $70 with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.