THE NUTCRACKER Will Be Performed at the King Center This Holiday Season

The King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne announces the only Nutcracker you must see this season! Celebrate the joy and wonder of the holiday with the Space Coast Ballet Company as they celebrate their 18th year of bringing The Nutcracker to the King Center Stage!

This year Tchaikovsky's best-loved melodies will be performed by The Brevard Symphony Orchestra! The artistry of sets and costumes from St. Petersburg, Russia are truly spectacular!

This artistic masterpiece is directed by Joseph Gatti, a graduate of the Royal Ballet School in London. Formerly a Principal Dancer with the Cincinnati Ballet and Corella Ballet, and First Soloist with Boston Ballet, and features internationally acclaimed principal dancers along with talented dancers from our community.

Enjoy the magic of Christmas as Clara takes us on an adventure to the land of snow and sweets, where flowers waltz and sugar plum fairies dance with delight.

Performances run Saturday, December 4 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Learn more at www.spacecoastballetcompany.com