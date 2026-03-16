THE GREAT GATSBY and More Set for Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall 2026–2027 Broadway Series
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall will present a new season of Broadway shows including CLUE and THE NOTEBOOK
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, in partnership with Nederlander National Markets (PFM), has announced its 2026–2027 Fifth Third Bank Broadway Series, titled “A Season of Spectacular Stories.” Season tickets are now on sale.
The five-show lineup will include THE GREAT GATSBY, CLUE, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, THE NOTEBOOK, and HELL’S KITCHEN.
THE GREAT GATSBY
January 26 – 31, 2027
CLUE
February 2 – 7, 2027
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS
February 16 – 21, 2027
THE NOTEBOOK
March 16 – 21, 2027
HELL’S KITCHEN
April 7 – 11, 2027
In addition to the main series, the venue will present three Broadway Special Engagements, including the Southwest Florida premiere of ’TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… by Cirque du Soleil, as well as touring productions of SIX and JERSEY BOYS.
“These stories leap off the page and onto the stage in front of you,” said General Manager Scott Saxon.
Season ticket packages are available for purchase online, by phone, or in person through the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall box office.
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