Review: I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI at Players Circle Theater

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I don’t think I’ve ever gone to a play before where my first thought was “I wish I had that kitchen.”

The set designed by Steven McLean for I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti at Players Circle Theater is that good. Exposed brick walls, stainless steel appliances, artsy posters. And, as the lady sitting next to me observed, a clean up crew that comes in at intermission.

But I digress.

This is a one woman show that would tax the capacity of any actress. Amanda Ladd is more than up for the multiple tasks required of her. Imagine memorizing an entire script and reciting the lines while chopping onions and rolling out fresh pasta in front of a live audience.

The story is based on the memoir of Giulia Melucci, and Ladd leads us through the high, and often low, points that we all encounter when looking for love. All the feels are written on Ladd’s face: the joy at the beginning, the perplexity in the middle, the disappointment when it all falls apart.

She also is adept at interacting with the audience, eight of whom get the privilege of eating the three course Italian dinner that looks and smells delicious. Many of her lines and facial expressions drew laughs of recognition around the theater.

The script didn’t include dessert on the menu Ladd prepares. Instead, there is a sweet ending for Giulia that you’ll be rooting for.

If you’ve ever been in love, this show will likely bring back a lot of memories. Treasure them.

I Love, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti runs through May 3. Call 239.800.3292 for tickets.

More on Players Circle Theater Recent Articles I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI at Players Circle Theater 3/27/2026

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