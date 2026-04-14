THE WIZARD OF OZ At Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Seeking 'Toto'

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Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is putting out a special casting call for a very important role in its upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz—and this time, the star must be a terrier with four legs. The theatre is currently searching for a talented small terrier to play Dorothy’s beloved companion, Toto.

The production team is looking for a calm, friendly dog that is comfortable being held and walking on a leash. Ideal candidates should be non-aggressive and comfortable around both children and adults. Any additional tricks or stage-friendly skills are certainly a bonus.

Rehearsals for The Wizard of Oz will begin on June 11, 2026, with performances running from June 26 through August 8, 2026. Broadway Palm plans to cast two or three dogs to rotate throughout the show’s run, ensuring that each pup gets plenty of rest between performances.

Selected dogs will be needed for some rehearsals, technical run-throughs, and scheduled performances. During shows, each dog will be cared for by an assigned “Dog Handler,” and owners are welcome to remain onsite with their pet in a designated area. Compensation will be provided for the dog’s participation.

Broadway Palm has enjoyed great success working with canine performers in past productions and looks forward to collaborating with the perfect pup for this classic story.

Owners who believe their dog has star potential are invited to submit photos of their pup(s) to casting@broadwaypalm.com by May 17, 2026. Additional details will be shared after submissions are received.

For more information about Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre and its upcoming season, visit BroadwayPalm.com.