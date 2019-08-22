THE GREAT GATSBY Tickets On Sale Sept. 3 At The Naples Players

The 66th Season of The Naples Players (TNP) is in full swing with individual tickets going on sale to the public beginning Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Box Office and online: NaplesPlayers.org. The summer hit musical Mamma Mia! kicked-off the new season to a completely sold-out run catapulting The Naples Players to successful and historic ticket sales. Season Subscriptions are available now to help patrons reserve their show dates and seats now, save money, and enjoy the multitude of perks that accompany VIP Subscriber status including complimentary snacks and drinks in the VIP Subscriber Lounge.

The Great Gatsby, sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union, is a Contemporary Stage adaptation of the classic Jazz-Era American novel penned by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Adapted for the stage by Simon Levy, this adaptation was first presented at the Guthrie Theatre in 2006. It features much of Fitzgerald's prized language with the decadence of the 1920s. Performances run Wednesdays - Sundays, October 2 - 27, 2019 in Blackburn Hall. The dominant themes of love, desire, and obsession prevail over Fitzgerald's characters rich with hope and dreams positioned within the Art Deco stage design, which sets the stage artfully for their decadent world in the Jazz Era. A special Red Carpet Party at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, takes place on The Baker Stage on Opening Night before the performance at 7:30 p.m. with live music and complimentary refreshments. Tickets are $40 and are available to the public on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Box Office or NaplesPlayers.org.

The Naples Players (TNP) Sugden Community Theatre is Naples' oldest and premier theatre group and a vital part of the exciting experience of Downtown Naples. Celebrating the Diane & Sid Davis 66th Season, and as one of the top theatres in the country, they offer a variety of plays and musicals in three intimate spaces, Blackburn Hall, the Tobye Studio Theatre and outside Baker Stage - all located in one building on Fifth Avenue South. The KidzAct program, Southwest Florida's premier youth theatre program offers a performing arts education wing, with top quality productions as well as in-depth skills classes for children. Adult education classes are offered throughout the year for skilled professionals to first-time performers. Readers Theatre offers an opportunity to hear new works as well as rare one-acts and classics.

The Naples Players continually seeks to enrich, educate, and entertain the community through a superior theatre experience. TNP is inspiring passion for the performing arts through lifelong opportunities to participate in vibrant theatrical experiences. The 66th Season, generously sponsored by Diane & Sid Davis, is filled with spectacular musicals including She Loves Me, and Bye Bye Birdie - alongside heartfelt comedies Escanaba in Da Moonlight, Making God Laugh, and Becky's New Car - as well as true stories of strong women in Silent Sky and Calendar Girls, and the romantic Jazz-era stage adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic The Great Gatsby. For tickets or Season Subscriptions contact (239) 263-7990 or NaplesPlayers.org





