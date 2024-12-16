Stand-up Comedy to Continue In January At Florida Rep With Gid Pool & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Rep's stand-up comedy nights will return with comedian headliners from The Comedy Zone performing in the Historic Arcade Theatre from 7:00 – 9:00 PM on select Fridays throughout the 2024-2025 season. Upcoming comedy events feature Gid Pool and Sheena Reagan on January 17, and Mark Klein and Johnny C on January 24.



Gid Pool headlines on January 17. Pool was featured on the TODAY Show and in Wall Street Journal articles. He entertained with Gladys Knight in New Orleans. He played clubs throughout the continent between Vancouver and Miami, plus cruise ships. Pool's show is “Comedy for Adults, Not Adult Comedy.” Sheena Reagan opens for Pool as a featured act on the 17th. A comic and writer from Cape Coral, Reagan was named Florida's Funniest Female in 2028. In addition to the Florida comedy scene, she's played Gotham Comedy Club in NYC, and the Comedy Bar in Chicago, and opened for John Lovitz, Bryan Callen, Kevin Farley, Anthony Jesselnik, and more.



Mark Klein headlines on January 24. An accomplished humorist, Klein's was profiled on the CBS television show 48 Hours, featured in GQ Magazine (“King of the One Night Stand-ups”), and has multiple television credits including A&E and Showtime channels. Johnny C. opens for Klein as a featured act on the 24th. Johnny plays clubs throughout the U.S., is a regular on iHeart Radio, SiriusXM, and was a finalist in the World Series of Comedy. Johnny has opened for Jon Lovitz, SNL's Chris Kattan, Preacher Lawson, Tom Cotter, and others. He also performed at the legendary LA Comedy Club in Las Vegas, opening for Brett Ernst.



For more information about the comedians performing at Florida Rep, visit floridarep.org.

