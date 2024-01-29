Stand-Up Comedy Will Continue at Florida Rep in February and March

Comedy Zone Headliners Danny Johnson and Carl Guerra to perform live at Historic Arcade Theatre.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

Florida Rep's stand-up comedy nights continue with comedian headliners from The Comedy Zone performing in the Historic Arcade Theatre from 7:00 – 9:00 PM on select Fridays. The next events will be held on February 23, and March 1. Tickets start at $40 per person and include two house drinks. Premium upgrades are available. Tickets may be purchased online at www.floridarep.org or by calling the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053. 

Comedian Danny Johnson headlines on Friday, February 23. His hilarious, family-friendly stand-up comedy has entertained audiences in comedy clubs, corporate events, and churches nationwide for over 15 years. Danny's comedy style has been described as a cross between Jerry Seinfeld and Jackie Gleason. Danny's show is relatable, entertaining, and always evolving. He has appeared in the NetFlix series Cobra Kai – Season 4, Comcast/NBC's Laugh-off, and Comedy Central's Laugh Riots.   Danny's hit Dry Bar Comedy Special has millions of views across a variety of streaming platforms and social media.  Danny has also shared the stage with Chris Rock, Bob Saget, Billy Gardell, Richard Lewis, Norm McDonald, and a host of others.   
 
Comedian Carl Guerra headlines on Friday, March 1. His stand-up career began in the New York metro area. He honed his craft at Dangerfield's, The Comic Strip, and The Improvisation comedy clubs. Carl also performed on the nationwide college circuit and TV shows such as Star Search and Evening at The Improv. Presently a resident of South Florida, he performs regularly in comedy clubs, country clubs, at corporate events, and on cruise ships. Carl's been the opening act for artists such as Patti LaBelle, Joan Rivers, Julio Iglesias, Paul Anka, Debbie Reynolds, George Benson, Ray Romano, and Rosie O'Donnell. He entertains audiences without relying on profanity or sophomoric humor and instead uses clever observations, improvs, characters, and guitar.

Comedian Dylan Vattelana will open for Danny Johnson on February 23. Comedian Bill “Bull” Ohse will open for Carl Guerra on March 1.

Florida Rep's Friday stand-up comedy nights will continue through Season 26; upcoming event dates and featured comedians to be announced soon. For tickets or more information visit floridarep.org.

MORE ABOUT FLORIDA REPERTORY THEATRE

Founded in 1998, Florida Repertory Theatre is a fully professional, live theatre in the Fort Myers River District. Performances are held in the Historic Arcade Theatre and the ArtStage Studio Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry.

Visit Florida Rep online at FloridaRep.org to view the full season line-up of comedies, dramas, musicals, new works, and special events. Follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube for updates, behind-the-scenes insight, special offers, and more.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: 


FRIDAY NIGHT STAND-UP COMEDY
AT FLORIDA REP

Select Fridays in the Historic Arcade Theatre
Tickets $40 per person
(includes 2 house drinks)

239-332-4488
Click Here

Box Office Hours
Mon - Fri 10 AM - 5 PM
and 2 hours before curtai




