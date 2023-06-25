SWFL to Premiere SHE KILLS MONSTERS YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION Next Month

The production will run July 13th - 16th.

By: Jun. 25, 2023

The Laboratory Theater of Florida's award-winning education department will present the SWFL premiere of Qui Nguyen's She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition on July 13th - 16th.

Agnes rediscovers her recently-deceased sister in a magical game of Dungeons and Dragons. She slashes her way through orcs, dragons, and cheerleaders and learns there's more to her sister than she ever knew. This funny and imaginative play is a universal story of honoring those we've lost.

The Laboratory Theater of Florida takes a "whole actor" approach to acting. In addition to physical theater, stage combat, voice modulation, blocking, stagecraft, and scene study, students also learn the basics of set design, lighting instruments and design, costuming, stage makeup, stage management, and theater etiquette and best practices. And, of course, theater games.

"Quality education in theater includes valuable lessons in communication, teamwork, organization, and responsibility - as well as specific skills on all elements of theater. In this, our 15th year, I am proud of the high standard of education Lab Theater offers. Our campers are going to have a blast with the show and learn so many skills that will help prepare them for the world," says artistic director Annette Trossbach.

Madelaine Weymouth and Steven Michael Kennedy are returning as the camp's co-directors. On the show, Weymouth says, "one of the Lab's priorities when picking summer camp shows is to choose plays with teenage main characters to highlight the importance of telling authentic stories that resonate with our campers. We work with them to shine a light on their dreams, fears, and emotions in a way that all audiences, not just teen audiences, can identify with. No matter your age or gaming ability, you'll be rooting for Agnes, Tilly, and their friends through the goofy shenanigans of She Kills Monsters."

Paula Sisk, the Lab's Director of Education, adds, "As a teaching theater, I love that the education team continues to find fresh and creative plays, like She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition, for our campers. I am excited to watch our students master the complexities of this comedic romp through the fantasy world created in a Dungeons and Dragons campaign."

This camp is sponsored by a grant from The School District of Lee County and Art Zupko.

Performance dates are July 13, 8pm; July 14, 8pm; July 15, 8pm; and July 16, 2pm.

ABOUT THE LABORATORY THEATER OF FLORIDA

The Laboratory Theater of Florida, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is dedicated to the promotion of the performing arts, through live performance, education, community outreach, experimentation, and the development of ensemble work. The company features ensemble productions, produces classic works, takes artistic risks, which both feature and challenge local performers. For more information visit Click Here or the physical location at 1634 Woodford Avenue, in the Fort Myers River District.




Recommended For You