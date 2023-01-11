STAGED READING SERIES: INSPIRING SHORT PLAYS AND THEN SOME is Coming to Center For Performing Arts Bonita Springs

The Center for the Performing Arts Bonita Springs is continuing its commitment to presenting live theatrical entertainment on the Second Friday of each month. To start the year, Staged Reading Series: Inspiring Short Plays and Then Some, will entertain audiences with a half dozen short stories from a variety of award-winning and worthy playwrights on January 13, 7:30pm at the Moe Auditorium and Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road

Four of the plays were winners in the Center's Stage It! 10-Minute Play Festival. These include the drama Intermission (Luke Herzog), meeting John Wilkes Booth in the pub next door on that fateful night; comedy Number 57 (Marsha Roberts, San Rafael, CA) in the theme of internet dating; drama The Interview (Paul Sedgley, Devonshire, England), exploring the difficult world of memory care; and the bittersweet A View to the Future (Judd Silverman, NY, NY), set in rural Alabama circa 1950s.

Two hilarious comedies will add some laughter to the evening: Near Mint (Paula Hendrickson, Rockford, IL) in which two Barbie dolls debate feminism from a store shelf and The Wrinkle Ranch (Debra A. Cole, Lawrence, KS) where three widows get a bit of a boost from a fireman.

Directors include the Centers' Film and Theatre Director Frank Blocker, film and theatre director Bob Clark, Lena Neal, Toni Palumbo, Marlene Strollo. Actors include Tom Brady, Tina Cedras, Judith Devine, Joanne Fritz, Reuben Garcia, Deanna Hartigan, Melissa Hennig, Marilyn Hilbert, Tom Kluko, Tony Marici, Linda Mizeur, Lena Neal, Iris Shur, Robert Stabile, and Lynne Vannelli.

In a staged reading format, actors hold scripts in hands while performing the script either with live action, or from a standing position. This allows audience to focus on the words and character, concentrating on the script over technical aspects. In the Centers' version of this event, more than one play is represented for contrast, comparison, discussion and most importantly, for entertainment.