SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER to be Presented at The Belle Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Belle Theatre will present its upcoming production of "Saturday Night Fever," opening on [insert opening date] and running through [insert closing date]. Based on the iconic 1977 film, this electrifying musical brings the unforgettable soundtrack and vibrant dance numbers to life, promising an unforgettable night of local, live entertainment.

Set against the backdrop of 1970s Brooklyn, "Saturday Night Fever" tells the story of Tony Manero, a young man whose weekends are defined by the dance floor at the local disco. With a pulsating score featuring the music of the Bee Gees, including hits like "Stayin' Alive," "How Deep Is Your Love," and "More Than a Woman," this production captures the spirit of a generation while exploring themes of ambition, love, and self-discovery.

Director Tyler Young and choreographer Emily Garcia have crafted a visually stunning and emotionally resonant experience, bringing together a talented cast of local performers. Audiences will be swept away by dazzling choreography, vibrant costumes, and the infectious energy of the music that defined an era.

Performance Dates:

Opening : Friday October 4th, 2024

Regular Performances: October 4th - 13th , 2024 with matinee (2pm) and evening (7:30pm) Matinee performances: 10/6, 10/12, 10/13 Evening performances: 10/4, 10/5, 10/6, 10/10, 10/11, 10/12



Location:

The Belle Theatre

2708 Santa Barbara Blvd Suite 135

Cape Coral, FL 33914

Tickets:

Tickets are available online: https://o2o.to/i/Y6GlIu or by calling, 239-323-5533. $25 adults/$15 students. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more.

Join us for a night of dancing, music, and nostalgia! Whether you're a lifelong fan of the film or new to the story, "Saturday Night Fever" is a show not to be missed.

For more information, please contact Tyler Young at 239-323-5533 or tylery@thebelletheatre.com.

About The Belle Theatre

The Belle Theatre is dedicated to providing the community with high-quality performances that entertain, educate, and inspire. We are proud to showcase local talent and bring a variety of productions to our stage.

Comments