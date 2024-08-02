Robert Hilliard's WWII Musical PICCADILLY Comes to The Laboratory Theater of Florida This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Laboratory Theater of Florida will present a limited run of the world premiere of Robert Hilliard’s WWII musical “Piccadilly” from August 21 - 25. Book and lyrics by Robert Hilliard, music by Robert Hilliard and W. Earl Sparrow Jr.

“This is the type of story your grandparents never told you. The plot revolves around two American GIs on ten-days leave in London at the end of the war in Europe who fall in love in unexpected ways, including, rare for that time, an interracial romance. World War II veterans will relive their own experiences, and veterans of any war will find parallels to their own experiences on leave. And everyone else will experience what their grandfathers and grandmothers who were in the war never dared to tell them,” says Mr. Hilliard.

Robert Hilliard is a published author, a WWII hero and concentration camp liberator, a college professor emeritus, and was instrumental in the establishment of public broadcasting. This musical has been a passion project of his since the end of WWII.

Director Kaci Davis adds, “Picadilly is a story of love and loss set in the magical world of Piccadilly Circus at the end of World War II, transformed into a musical. I am excited to be directing a world premiere. It is a chance to bring to life a never-before-performed work. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to direct this play and allow the playwright the opportunity to see it come to life.”

Performances run August 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 at 7:30 pm, and August 24, 25 at 2:00 pm.

Tickets are $42 each or $15 for students with valid student IDs. There is a new discounted Thursday night ticket price of $37 each for adults. For tickets, please call the box office at 239.218.0481 or online at www.laboratorytheaterflorida.com.

