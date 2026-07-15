Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

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Some stories never lose their magic, and THE WIZARD OF OZ at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is a delightful reminder of why this classic continues to capture audiences of all ages. Under the direction of Victor Legarreta, with energetic choreography by Ford Haeuser, this production embraces the heart, humor, and spectacle that have made Dorothy's journey down the Yellow Brick Road a beloved favorite for generations.

Legarreta's direction keeps the story moving at a brisk pace while allowing the emotional moments to shine. Haeuser's choreography adds plenty of life and excitement, from the whimsical Munchkinland scenes to the lively ensemble numbers, creating a production that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

The cast is filled with strong performances, led by Meghan Renee Wombles as Dorothy. Wombles brings warmth, sincerity, and an effortless charm to the role, making Dorothy's journey feel genuine from beginning to end. Her lovely vocals and heartfelt performance anchor the entire production.

Stephen Sandham is wonderfully endearing as the Scarecrow, delivering impressive physical comedy while giving the character an irresistible sweetness. Jeff Gallup's Tin Man balances stiff mechanical movement with surprising tenderness, and his vocal performance is equally engaging. Jordon Ross Weinhold nearly steals every scene as the Cowardly Lion, combining excellent comic timing with boundless personality. Together, these four performers create the kind of chemistry that makes the friendships at the center of the story completely believable and immensely entertaining. The show also stars Mckenzie Tipton as Aunt Em/Glinda, Kristina Miranda Sloan as Miss Gulch/Wicked Witch, Jerry Sciarrio as Professor Marvel/Wizard of Oz, Alex Dagg as Uncle Henry/Oz Gate Keeper, and, of course, Toto - played by Luna Rose Reed at my performance. The ensemble was also fabulous in this production, bringing each number to life with high energy.

Another standout element is John P. White's costume design. The costumes beautifully honor the iconic look of THE WIZARD OF OZ while bringing vibrant color and theatrical flair to the stage. From the familiar Kansas characters to the dazzling citizens of Oz, every costume helps transport the audience into this magical world.

Broadway Palm has created a production that is visually charming, musically satisfying, and full of heart. Whether you're introducing a child to Oz for the first time or revisiting a favorite childhood classic, this production delivers an evening of joy, laughter, and nostalgia. It's an enchanting journey down the Yellow Brick Road that reminds us all that courage, compassion, friendship, and home are treasures worth celebrating.

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