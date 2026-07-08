MURDER ON BROADWAY to Open at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers
The Fort Myers dinner theatre will present the comedic whodunit for a limited engagement.
Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is inviting audiences to put their detective skills to the test with Murder on Broadway, an interactive murder mystery running now through August 8, 2026, in the venue's Royal Palm Room.
Set on the opening night of a brand-new Broadway musical, the immersive production begins with a shocking murder before the curtain can rise. As a cast of colorful suspects, surprising twists, and hidden clues emerge, audience members are encouraged to question the characters, gather evidence, and solve the mystery before the final reveal.
Blending comedy, suspense, and audience participation, Murder on Broadway offers a different theatrical experience each night as guests become part of the investigation while enjoying a plated dinner.
Performances take place Wednesday through Sunday evenings, creating an intimate setting for the interactive production.
Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is currently celebrating its 34th season, welcoming more than 170,000 guests annually with a lineup of Broadway musicals, comedies, concerts, children's theatre productions, and special events. Family-owned and operated, the Fort Myers venue has become a staple of Southwest Florida's performing arts community.
Murder on Broadway runs through August 8, 2026, at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers, Florida. Tickets are on sale now.
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