Photos: WIZARD OF OZ to Open at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers

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Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre brings the beloved classic The Wizard of Oz to life on stage, playing Now through August 8! Check out photos of the show!

Based on the timeless story by L. Frank Baum, The Wizard of Oz follows Dorothy Gale as she is swept from Kansas to the magical Land of Oz. Along the Yellow Brick Road, she meets a Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion, and together they journey to find the Wizard—while evading the Wicked Witch of the West. Enjoy iconic songs including “Over the Rainbow,” “Follow the Yellow Brick Road,” “If I Only Had a Brain,” and “We’re Off to See the Wizard.”

Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with select matinees. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre offers a complete dinner-and-show experience, pairing exceptional live theatre with a delicious meal in an inviting and intimate setting—making it the perfect night out for family and friends.

Tickets are on sale now.



The Wizard of Oz at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

The Wizard of Oz at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

The Wizard of Oz at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

The Wizard of Oz at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

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