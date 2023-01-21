Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

The production runs now through February 11.

Jan. 21, 2023  

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre's production of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is a spectacle full of color, singing, and dancing. It tells the Biblical story of Joseph and his brilliant coat gifted to him by his father that becomes the envy of his brothers, and the journey that follows this moment - though in a very unique, modern, and fun way.

Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre The show stars Jason Kimmel as Joseph, Libby Anderson as the Narrator, and Pete Clapsis as Jacob/Potiphar. They are joined by an incredible ensemble of performers playing all of Joseph's brothers and their wives, among other characters. This production was filled with endless talent; Jason Kimmel has a fantastic voice, and he did a great job portraying Joseph through his journey. Libby Anderson is spectacular as the Narrator, with a beautiful, strong voice and engaging stage presence. The rest of the cast is fabulous, and they made the show enjoyable to watch.

Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT was directed and choreographed by the amazing Amy Marie McCleary, and she did an excellent job with this production. It was fun, unique, colorful, and vibrant. Other creative team members for this production include Set Designer Robert Kovach, Technical Supervisor Marshall Pace, Resident Technical Director Ben Porter, Lighting Designer Russell A. Thompson, Video Wall Designer Chris McCleary, Costume Designer John P. White, Costume Supervisor Eryn Miller, Sound Designer/Light Technician Abbey Dillard, Musical Director Loren Strickland, Stage Manager Abbie Garrison, and Casting Director Brian Enzman. Each of these team members did a wonderful job bringing this show to life in a flashy and exciting way. I must note that sitting at a table not too far from the stage did result in several instances of having the lights right in your eyes, but only during certain parts of the show.

Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre This show teaches many lessons through storytelling as well as many catchy songs. Some well-known songs from the show include "Go, Go, Go Joseph," "Any Dream Will Do," and "Poor, Poor Joseph." Of course, one of the best numbers of the entire production is the Mega-Mix at the end of the show. It was filled with all of the highlights from the show, and was the perfect way to end the production.

I recommend seeing JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Broadway Palm for a very fun afternoon or evening out. It was really enjoyable to see their take on this colorful, over-the-top Andrew Lloyd Webber production, and the show is truly bursting with energy.

For more information and to buy tickets, click the link below.




