Review: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE at Florida Repertory Theatre

Florida Repertory Theatre's production of Agatha Christie's AND THEN THERE WERE NONE tells the story of a group of strangers who all arrive on a mysterious island under the impression they have been called there by friends. They soon realize that each of them are accused of committing a terrible crime, for which they must face fatal consequences that follow the "Ten Little Soldier Boys" rhyme.

The production, directed by Eleanor Holdridge, stars Michael Stewart Allen as Rogers, Jason Blackwater as Dr. Armstrong, Dana Brooke as Mrs. Rogers, Sam Crabtree as Fred Narracott, Ellyn Heald as Vera Claythorne, V Craig Heidenreich as General Mackenzie, William McNulty as William Blore, Sara Morsey as Emily Brent, Seth Robert Patterson as Anthony Marston, Peter THomasson as Wargrave, and Sean-Michael Wilkinson as Philip Lombard. This is a stellar cast. Each one of them adds a unique personality to their characters, and they do a fantastic job of portraying their emotions as the plot unfolds. I particularly enjoyed watching the connection between Vera and Philip as it evolves through the show. I was captivated as all of the characters realized how the "Ten Little Soldier Boys" rhyme hanging above the mantelpiece (along with all of the soldier boy figurines themselves) fit into all of the events that were happening to their fellow guests. It kept you on the edge of your seat wondering who would be next, and how.

Agatha Christie wrote the original ending to this production in 1939, then rewrote it in 1943. Florida Rep is doing both, and it is a mystery as to which ending you will see when you attend the show. I saw it twice and got to see both endings, and it is so fascinating to see how things end in one versus the other. The 1939 ending is darker, but I really enjoyed the technicality that went into presenting that ending. It also gave the actors a challenging task, but they performed it wonderfully. I don't want to give anything away, but the actor who plays the murderer does a flawless job at showing their character's descent into insanity. It is a thoroughly enjoyable performance.

In addition to Eleanor Holdridge as the Director, the creative team for this production includes Dennis Maulden as the Scenic Designer, Charlene Gross as the Costume Designer, Todd O. Wren as the Lighting Designer, Katie Lowe as the Sound Designer, Janine Wocha as the Stage Manager, and Brianna McVaugh as the Fight Choreographer. I was very impressed with all of the creative aspects of this production. The set was gorgeous, and the costumes were perfect for these characters. I took note that there were some costuming changes between the two different versions of the show as well, which I thought was really fascinating. The lighting and sound brought the setting to life in a huge way. This team did a fantastic job bringing this show to life on Florida Rep's stage.

I highly recommend seeing Agatha Christie's AND THEN THERE WERE NONE at Florida Repertory Theatre before it concludes its run this Sunday. It is a mysterious, thrilling, funny, and engaging show. I really enjoyed trying to solve the mystery before the end of the show, and believe you will too.

To learn more and purchase tickets, click the link below.