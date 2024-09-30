Razzle Dazzle With CHICAGO At Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre's production of CHICAGO is running now until November 9, 2024.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, this high-energy production brings the glitz and glamour of the Roaring Twenties to life with vibrant choreography, sharp wit, and unforgettable music.

CHICAGO is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history and a timeless classic. Winner of six Tony Awards in 1997, including Best Revival of a Musical, CHICAGO continues to enchant audiences with its story of fame, fortune, and all that jazz. The musical follows Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who finds herself in the media spotlight after committing a crime of passion. Desperate to avoid conviction, she manipulates the public, the media, and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest lawyer to turn her malicious crime into a sensational headline.

Audiences will enjoy a collection of beloved numbers such as “All That Jazz,” “Cell Block Tango,” “Razzle Dazzle,” and “Roxie.” With its spectacular dance routines and clever dialogue, CHICAGO promises an evening of entertainment like no other.

Performances will be held at Broadway Palm now until November 9, with shows scheduled Wednesday through Sunday evenings and select matinees. Ticket prices range from $60 to $85, with special rates for groups. Tickets are available now and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com, or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

