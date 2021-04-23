ROBIN HOOD THE MUSICAL to be Presented by Broadway Palm Children's Theatre

Broadway Palm Children's Theatre will present Robin Hood The Musical playing selected matinees now through May 16, 2021. This engaging adventure captures the hearts audience members of all ages with fun-filled songs and humor galore!

The merry musical adventure about Robin Hood, the outlaw of Sherwood Forest who does all the wrong things for all the right reasons. When Robin Hood's childhood sweetheart Maid Marian is forced to marry the evil Prince John, it's up to Robin to stop the marriage, defeat the mean sheriff and secure Nottingham.

Broadway Palm Children's Theatre presents full-scale productions that are great for all ages. Performances are matinees with lunch beginning at Noon and show beginning at 1 p.m. except on school days, there are early matinees with lunch beginning at 10:30 a.m. and show beginning at 11:30 a.m. The chef's special buffet includes children's favorites like pizza, chicken fingers, french fries, pasta and more. Broadway Palm is continuing to follow CDC guidelines while providing a delicious meal and exceptional entertainment in a safe and socially distanced environment. For a list of the extensive health and safety measures they have taken, please visit BroadwayPalm.com. It is important to note that guests are required to wear masks while not eating or drinking.