RENT Comes to Lake Worth Playhouse in October

Rent on the Main Stage of Lake Worth Playhouse as part of the 71st Season.

RENT opens Friday, October 6, 2023 and runs for three weekends through October 22, 2023. Tickets can be purchased by calling 561-586-6410 or by visiting www.lakeworthplayhouse.org

Set in the East Village of New York City, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a pop cultural phenomenon with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages. Jonathan Larson’s iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that shaped a generation of audiences and taught us all to measure our life in love.

Rent stars Dimitri Gann (Roger Davis), Casey McNamara (Mark Cohen), Matthew Kelly (Tom Collins), Bruce La'Ron Melton (Benjamin Coffin III), Pamela S Hankerson (Joanne Jefferson), Billy Hannam (Angel Dumott Schunard), Jasarie Mercedes (Mimi Marquez), "Noah" Stephanny Noria (Maureen Johnson), Deshon Allen (Mr. Jefferson/ Cop/ Priest/ Ensemble), Kiara Charles (Mrs. Jefferson/ Roger's Mom/ The Man/ Ensemble), Caius Chatterton (Steve/ Junkie/ Ensemble), Jonathan Henry (Mr. Grey, Junkie, Homeless Man/ Ensemble), Lili Mueller (Mark's Mom/ Blanket Person/ Dance Captain/ Ensemble), Kole Rosin (Alexi Darling/ Junkie/ Paul/ Ensemble), Alphonso Walker Jr (Gordon/ Restaurant Man/ Ensemble), and Angelica Zapata (Season's of Love Soloist/ Mimi's Mom/ Music Captain/ Ensemble).

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson

Musical Arrangements: Steve Skinner

Original Concept/ Additional Lyrics: Billy Aronson

Music Supervision and Additional Arrangments: Tim Weil

Dramaturg: Lynn Thomson

Directed by Christina Rodriguez De Conte

Choreographer: Jamie Mattocks

Music Director: Ryan Crout

Stage Manager: Katie Gordon

Costume Designer: Jill Williams

Set/Lighting Designer: Ardean Landhuis

Sound Designer: Marty Mets & Sloan Martin

Artistic Director: Daniel Eilola

Technical Director: Alexander Icenhower