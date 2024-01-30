Professor Holly Hanessian's Artwork Issues Environmental Warning

The exhibition runs through March 23.

Jan. 30, 2024

Pompano Beach Arts presents a timely and important solo exhibition at Pompano Beach Cultural Center by Holly Hanessian. Entitled Momentary Cloudiness, Hurricanes, Plastic & Water, the show explores the correlation between single-use plastic bottled water and the rise of hurricane activity. Through a multidisciplinary approach that emphasizes the transformative power of social engagement and community action, the artist presents a series of projects that focus on water conservation and environmental preparedness for hurricane seasons. There will be an artist talk on Friday, March 8, 2024. Both events take place at 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and are free, and the exhibition runs through March 23. For more information, Click Here

“Holly Hanessian has described her work as a comment on life in the 21st century through the lens of craft and social practice,” said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. “This exhibition invites the viewer to consider some of the most pressing issues of our day and contains a call to action to safeguard our future.”

This exhibition is situated at the intersection of socially engaged art, design, craft, and contemporary art, with its main focus on water sustainability linked to hurricane emergencies, and the impact of plastic waste on these weather disasters.

“Right before Hurricane Michael, I was in Walmart’s camping section and found the Sawyer mini-filter," Hanessian said. “I was amazed that the filter could clean 100,000 gallons of dirty water and wondered why they couldn’t be at the front of the store, where mounds of plastic bottles of water were piled?”

This incongruous practice led Hanessian to create several different artistic ventures with the goal of educating, inspiring and compelling better practices, including the critically acclaimed Hurricane Emergency Art Kit, which will be on display at the Cultural Center, along with ceramic pieces, photographs, a dance video, recycled art, and a projection. This Kit is also part of the Pompano Beach Library’s collection as well.

“As an artist, I am determined to work for climate justice through my individual and communal actions,” Hanessian said. “I believe that with empathy and compassion, combined with social responsibility, that we can create change, working for a just, sane, and healthy world for all.”

Hanessian is a social-practice artist and professor of art at Florida State University, Tallahassee. She is a past president of the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts,  a member of the Socially Engaged Craft Collective, Artaxis.org, and the International Academy of Ceramics. She has exhibited her artwork extensively and published reviews and essays in international journals and books.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, Florida.




