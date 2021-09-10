Palm Beach Symphony & Zero Empty Spaces Create Performing And Visual Arts Mash Up

In a wonderous mash-up of visual and performing arts, Palm Beach Symphony and Zero Empty Spaces will present Musical Masterpieces, a collection of 38 artworks incorporating musical instruments created by more than two dozen local artists. Following the exhibition, the works will be auctioned to benefit both non-profit organizations.

"Partnership and collaboration are among our core principles, and we are excited to join forces with Zero Empty Spaces for the first time," said Palm Beach CEO David McClymont. "Each year the Symphony receives, rehabs and donates instruments to underserved students or school music programs in Palm Beach County. These extraordinarily talented local artists have taken instruments that could not be repaired and created imaginative and inspiring works of art."

The artists, who used violins, violas, cellos, clarinets, guitars and instrument cases as their new media, are Melissa Mastrangelo (Boynton Beach); Scott Jeffries, Patricia Lappin and Marianela Perez (Delray Beach); Iael Nuchovich (Juno Beach); Arielle Charis (Jupiter); Lupe Lawrence (Lake Park); Bonnie Bruner, Nicole Galluccio and Sandra LULA Gover (Lake Worth); Kitty Burri, Gretchen Cocuzza, Sea Edwards, Paul Giurguis and Linda Zerpolo (Palm Beach Gardens); Cynthia Simmons (Palm Springs); Faith Schwack (Singer Island); Kathleen Ross (Tequesta); Andrew Holliman (Wellington); Cocoa Bowden, Anthony Burks, Jamal Clarke, Extraordinary-J, Dorian Frith, Kyle Lucks, Monica Meerworth and Cassandra Nordenbrock (West Palm Beach).

The Musical Masterpieces exhibition curated by Burks and Schwack is on display Sept. 6 through Nov.10 at Zero Empty Spaces Working Art Studio in Palm Beach Gardens. A selection of works will also be displayed in the lobby of the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, November 7 for the exciting opening of the Palm Beach Symphony 2021-22 Season at 3 p.m. that day, featuring guest pianist Hélène Grimaud and a program of Schumann, Tchaikovsky and a company premiere by Valerie Coleman.

All the pieces can be viewed and bid upon online at https://www.palmbeachsymphony.org/musical-masterpieces . Bidding is open now and will close at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Local winning bidders can pick up their art at a champagne reception held at Zero Empty Spaces on Friday, November 12.

"Our mission at Zero Empty Spaces is to expand the appreciation of all genres of art to create a thriving cultural community," said Andrew Martineau, Zero Empty Spaces co-founder and managing partner. "The musical instruments provide a unique canvas to our artists, and the auction will benefit our artists as well as support Palm Beach Symphony."

Zero Empty Spaces Working Art Studio at 11300 Legacy Avenue, Suite 140 in Palm Beach Gardens is open daily from 1-5 p.m. and by appointment by calling Faith Schwack (561) 662-7916 or Anthony Burks (561) 727-9173.