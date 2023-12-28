Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

PRIVATE LIVES Comes to Marco Island in January

Performances run January 3-21, 2024.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Featuring Joe Posa and Seth Sikes Will Return at Sunshine Cathedral Center For The Perform Photo 2 Featuring Joe Posa and Seth Sikes Will Return at Sunshine Cathedral Center For The Performing Arts
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, HOLLYWOOD AR Photo 3 2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, HOLLYWOOD ARMS, The Naples Players & More Lead!
PRIVATE LIVES Comes to Marco Island in January Photo 4 PRIVATE LIVES Comes to Marco Island in January

PRIVATE LIVES Comes to Marco Island in January

Private Lives by Nöel Coward comes to Marco Island Center For the Arts in January 2024. Performances run January 3-21, 2024.

Revived in 2002 by the Royal National Theatre in a production that sparkled on Broadway, Private Lives is one of the most sophisticated, entertaining plays ever written.

Elyot and Amanda, once married and now honeymooning with new spouses at the same hotel, meet by chance, reignite the old spark and impulsively elope. After days of being reunited, they again find their fiery romance alternating between passions of love and anger.  Their aggrieved spouses appear and a roundelay of affiliations ensues as the women first stick together, then apart, and new partnerships are formed.

A uniquely humorous play boasting numerous successful Broadway runs with stars like Coward himself, Laurence Olivier, Tallulah Bankhead, Gertrude Lawrence, Tammy Grimes, Richard Burton, and Elizabeth Taylor.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

1
PRIVATE LIVES Comes to Marco Island in January Photo
PRIVATE LIVES Comes to Marco Island in January

Private Lives by Nöel Coward comes to Marco Island Center For the Arts in January 2024. Performances run January 3-21, 2024. Learn more about the production here!

2
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Gulfshore Playhouse Launches Spring and Summer Conservatory Programs For Students Ages 5-1 Photo
Gulfshore Playhouse Launches Spring and Summer Conservatory Programs For Students Ages 5-18

As Gulfshore Playhouse prepares for a transition to its new state-of-the-art Baker Theatre and Education Center in Fall 2024, the company has unveiled its Spring and Summer Conservatory programs tailored for aspiring young performers aged 5-18. Learn more about the programs here!

4
Previews: C. S. LEWIS: FURTHER UP AND FURTHER IN at B. B. Mann Photo
Previews: C. S. LEWIS: FURTHER UP AND FURTHER IN at B. B. Mann

The Fellowship for Performing Arts is presenting an unusual evening, C. S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up and Further In, at Barbara B. Mann PAH on January 31, 2024, at 7 pm.  FPA is a not-for-profit New York City-based production company producing theatre and film from a Christian worldview to engage a diverse audience.

More Hot Stories For You

PRIVATE LIVES Comes to Marco Island in JanuaryPRIVATE LIVES Comes to Marco Island in January
Gulfshore Playhouse Launches Spring and Summer Conservatory Programs For Students Ages 5-18Gulfshore Playhouse Launches Spring and Summer Conservatory Programs For Students Ages 5-18
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Opens TheatreZone's Season Tomorrow Night!HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Opens TheatreZone's Season Tomorrow Night!
Featuring Joe Posa and Seth Sikes Will Return at Sunshine Cathedral Center For The Performing ArtsFeaturing Joe Posa and Seth Sikes Will Return at Sunshine Cathedral Center For The Performing Arts

Videos

Watch a Montage of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway Video
Watch a Montage of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway
Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles
AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate Video
AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Ft. Myers/Naples The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Center (1/13-1/14)
Jazz at the MACC - Who will we be?: A Jazz Suite about the soul in Ft. Myers/Naples Jazz at the MACC - Who will we be?: A Jazz Suite about the soul
Music & Arts Community Center (3/07-3/07)
Sunday Chamber Music: Beaux Arts Trio in Ft. Myers/Naples Sunday Chamber Music: Beaux Arts Trio
Music & Arts Community Center (1/28-1/28)
Harvey in Ft. Myers/Naples Harvey
The Naples Players (1/10-1/28)
Til' Death Do Us Part...Your First! in Ft. Myers/Naples Til' Death Do Us Part...Your First!
Charlotte Performing Arts Center (2/14-2/14)
Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Brahms Symphony No. 4 in Ft. Myers/Naples Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Brahms Symphony No. 4
Music & Arts Community Center (4/20-4/21)
The Play that Goes Wrong in Ft. Myers/Naples The Play that Goes Wrong
The Naples Players (5/01-5/26)
Sunday Chamber Music: Verona String Quartet in Ft. Myers/Naples Sunday Chamber Music: Verona String Quartet
Music & Arts Community Center (2/25-2/25)
Nunsense II: The Second Coming in Ft. Myers/Naples Nunsense II: The Second Coming
Music & Arts Community Center (2/22-3/09)
HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY in Ft. Myers/Naples HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
Florida Repertory Theatre (3/19-4/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You